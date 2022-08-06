Central Washington University’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball teams are anticipated to practice at the Student Union & Recreation Center in Ellensburg until November or December during Nicholson Pavilion’s renovation.
Central Washington University’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball teams are anticipated to practice at the Student Union & Recreation Center in Ellensburg until November or December during Nicholson Pavilion’s renovation.
Central Washington University’s Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg remains under renovation.
In the rundown to fall sports as Central Washington University’s Nicholson Pavilion renovation lingers, Wildcat volleyball is lively at the Student Union & Recreation Center.
Cross country, football, women’s rugby and women’s soccer aren’t displaced as they practice outside, though volleyball feels at ease on the three-story, 228,261-square-foot SURC’s four courts that invite basketball, badminton, table tennis, pickleball and volleyball since 2006, due south of the Pavilion across Dean Nicholson Blvd.
“We practiced at the SURC for spring, so we are used to the setting,” said Central volleyball coach Mario Andaya, whose fall practices begin Monday in his 27th year in charge. “Also, since it will be where we will play our matches for most of the season, we’ve embraced it as our home court.”
Volleyball, fresh from its ninth NCAA Division II West Regional in a row and its first regional semifinal appearance since 2018, dives into its preseason against Division-I Eastern Washington Aug. 17 in Cheney, and faces Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Montana State in its regular-season home opener Sept. 22.
“We have a great relationship with our athletics department and they frequently use our space, so it’s nothing new on our end,” CWU recreation director Matthew Boyer said. “The only requirements we have is that it is during our non-peak hours in order to avoid disrupting our programs or drop-in usage.”
Wildcat men’s and women’s basketball will also practice at the SURC as winter 2022-23 approaches, and their respective schedules are to be released.
“Hopefully they will end their season in the Pavilion, but that is TBD,” said CWU director of athletics Dennis Francois, as pavilion reconstruction aims for completion in fall quarter 2023. “Although not final, the contractors believe they will have the main competition space complete enough to play by November or December. Not all of the seating west side will be complete, but everything else should be functional. If not, we will be working with local partners to accommodate.”
Nicholson Pavilion, built in 1959 and named for former Wildcat baseball, basketball and football coach and athletic director Leo Nicholson, flaunted a maple hardwood floor and 2,519-seat bleachers from 2008 until the $60.5 million state legislature-funded Health Education Project began in December 2021. The new design, per CWU’s Health Education Project web page, improves the weight areas and equipment, lobby, field house, classrooms and meeting spaces, but retains the cable-suspended roof as the Pavilion achieves Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design green-building certification.