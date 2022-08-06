Support Local Journalism


In the rundown to fall sports as Central Washington University’s Nicholson Pavilion renovation lingers, Wildcat volleyball is lively at the Student Union & Recreation Center.

Cross country, football, women’s rugby and women’s soccer aren’t displaced as they practice outside, though volleyball feels at ease on the three-story, 228,261-square-foot SURC’s four courts that invite basketball, badminton, table tennis, pickleball and volleyball since 2006, due south of the Pavilion across Dean Nicholson Blvd.

