Into its 10th NCAA Division II West Regional in a row goes the Central Washington University volleyball team against the Western Washington side that ended last year’s West semifinal run.

The Wildcats (16-10 overall and seventh in the West) are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal with the second-seed Vikings (21-5) Thursday at Carver Gym in Bellingham, which will air on the WWUVikingsAthletics YouTube page. The winner will see the No. 3 Cal State LA/No. 6 Sonoma State winner in a 7:30 p.m. regional semifinal Friday.


