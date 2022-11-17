Into its 10th NCAA Division II West Regional in a row goes the Central Washington University volleyball team against the Western Washington side that ended last year’s West semifinal run.
The Wildcats (16-10 overall and seventh in the West) are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal with the second-seed Vikings (21-5) Thursday at Carver Gym in Bellingham, which will air on the WWUVikingsAthletics YouTube page. The winner will see the No. 3 Cal State LA/No. 6 Sonoma State winner in a 7:30 p.m. regional semifinal Friday.
“We’re very excited that we’re in,” said Central coach Mario Andaya in a CWU news release. “It’s been a very challenging year, and we created this opportunity for ourselves and to play a program like WWU, so that’s just the way it’s going to be. We’re familiar with each other and we just played each other a few weeks ago, so it’ll be very exciting.”
The returning national runner-up Vikings finished the Wildcats 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18) Sept. 29 at Carver Gym, escaped Ellensburg 3-2 (26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 16-14) Oct. 29, and are 4-1 against them since 2021 and 33-10 since 2002.
Tia Andaya, Emma Daoud-Hebert, Ashley Kaufman, Hannah Stires and Kylie Thorne are All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference talents for Central, third in the conference and a winner of three of its last five, the GNAC announced Tuesday.
“Hard work and fear of being lazy is how I describe these five,” said Mario Andaya, Tia’s father. “For them all to be honored is so cool.”
Tia Andaya, Daoud-Hebert and Kaufman made the first team while Stires and Thorne are honorable mentions.
Andaya, a 5-foot, 9-inch senior outside hitter/setter from Ellensburg and the conference’s all-time leader with 11 triple doubles, is a back-to-back first-team pick with 2.59 kills and 5.44 assists per set with 183 digs, 73 blocks and 33 aces this fall.
Daoud-Hebert, a 6-foot sophomore middle blocker of Woodinville, leads Division II with 1.55 blocks per set, and she’s third in the conference in hitting percentage (.375) as she’s earned 202 kills and a pair of GNAC Defensive Player of the Week awards.
Kaufman, a 5-foot-8 junior outside hitter of Hayden, Idaho, repeats on the first team with the Wildcat lead in kills (304) and kills per set (3.04), and she’s sixth in the GNAC in kills per frame paired with 263 digs, 35 blocks and 33 aces.
Stires, a 5-foot-5 sophomore defensive specialist/libero and the reigning GNAC Defensive Player of the Year, plays to a team-high 4.44 digs per set and a GNAC Defensive Player of the Week honor.
Thorne, a 5-foot-11 sophomore outside hitter of Pasco, has 2.34 kills per set with 202 digs, 25 blocks and 24 service aces.
Western, second in the GNAC to West Region No. 1 Alaska Anchorage (27-2) where Central Washington was third, has won six in a row as 6-foot senior middle blocker Chloe Roetcisoender of Duvall, 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter Calley Heilborn of Auburn and 5-foot-7 junior setter Malia Aleaga of Burien made the first team.