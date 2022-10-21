Support Local Journalism


It remains to be seen where the Central Washington University women’s and men’s basketball teams will play their Dec. 1 home openers with Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Oregon.

Nicholson Pavilion and Purser Hall’s renovation, estimated for completion in Fall 2023 has a moving time table, even though its new parking lot, parking spaces and crosswalks are nearly ironed out.

