It remains to be seen where the Central Washington University women’s and men’s basketball teams will play their Dec. 1 home openers with Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Oregon.
Nicholson Pavilion and Purser Hall’s renovation, estimated for completion in Fall 2023 has a moving time table, even though its new parking lot, parking spaces and crosswalks are nearly ironed out.
At present, banners on the facility’s exterior chain-link fence promise “modern, state-of-the-art health education facilities, additional 40,000 square feet, renovated performance gym, convocation center, locker rooms, updated and additional weight areas, classrooms and meeting spaces and expanded fieldhouse” for “physical education and school health teaching, physical activities, sports management and dance.”
The Wildcat men and women are scheduled for respective 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tipoffs, but the location is tentative if Nicholson Pavilion ends up behind schedule.
“Still working through some timelines, but we would probably try to play at EHS since they have a college length court,” Central Washington director of athletics Dr. Dennis Francois said. “The SURC courts are 10 feet shorter than the PAV. I think we feel good about being ready for January, but December is looking not very good.”
The men reached their first GNAC Championship final since 2011 last winter and are seventh with 52 points in Wednesday’s GNAC Preseason Coaches Poll where Saint Martin’s (81) is expected to defend its regular-season title. They’re scheduled to open with an exhibition at Whitworth, back from the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament, Nov. 1 in Spokane, and their regular-season premiere comes against Division-II Cal State Monterey Bay Nov. 11 in Monmouth, Ore.
“Nothing yet,” said men’s coach Brandon Rinta of the latest timeline and backup plan. “Hoping to have some direction and clarity soon.”
The men’s premiere in Ellensburg is the first of a five-game home stand through Dec. 19 against the NAIA’s Walla Walla.
“We got the ceiling between the decking for the upper chair backs and the ceiling of the weight room done, so right now we’re just trying to get things buttoned up and get it ready to be able to play basketball in December,” Francois said in a teleconference Oct. 6. “Of course, we won’t have the chair backs in at all — those have one set of bleachers on one side and possibly our baselines, but hopefully we’ll have that ready to roll by Dec. 1. We had some fire sprinkling system issues, and the fire marshal came in to make sure the facility is safe for everybody, not only our student athletes but our fans and everyone, but it’s coming along really well: They got all the LED lights in the arena, they have the sprinkling system and now they’re working on the sprinkling system in the actual locker rooms, but they need to button down both sides so it’s a completely enclosed area in there to make it a little more fire-resistant.”
The women, back from their first GNAC Tournament championship and West Region semifinal, open the regular season against West Region finalist Cal State East Bay Nov. 11 in Nampa, Idaho. Their home opener with Western Oregon is the first of six games in Ellensburg through Dec. 19 against Walla Walla.
“It’s an exciting project: They’re probably going to pour the slab for the field house next week,” Francois said. “It’s a massive slab, and that fieldhouse is going to be 70-by-40 yards of actual turf, the same turf we have in the stadium field turf, and then a seven-lane track running down one side, just a straightaway. It’s going to be a remarkable place for our outdoor field sports. That, and then, of course, the varsity weight room is over 6,000 square feet of great space in there, 14 recessed platforms and then they’re part of the actual floor, so that’s exciting. It’s gonna be a game changer for all of our programs, and as of right now things are still looking to stay on schedule for the final date of Sept. ‘23, so a year from now we should be in full use of the facility.”