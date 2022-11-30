Valerie Huerta (14) and the Central Washington University women’s basketball team can send Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Oregon to its first loss Thursday at Ellensburg High School.
Matt Poquette and the Central Washington University men’s basketball team play Western Oregon on Thursday at Ellensburg High School.
The Central Washington University women’s and men’s basketball teams’ Great Northwest Athletic Conference home openers tip off as scheduled Thursday in the first of three unique venues.
The women (5-1 overall) are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. before the men (1-5) follow at 8:30 p.m. at Ellensburg High School, and the St. Martin’s women and No. 19 men arrive there Saturday for 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. games.
Lydig Construction’s new estimate, per a Nov. 18 Wildcats news release, is that Nicholson Pavilion will reopen in mid-January instead of early December, so the Wildcat women and men will play 15 home games between Ellensburg High, Yakima Valley Community College in Yakima and Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake between now and Jan. 7.
Fans with $100 season tickets get into each women’s and men’s game in any of the locations as well as, when the time comes, Nicholson Pavilion’s mid-court reserved seating section. There will be 300-500 student section tickets reserved for each game, and a $5 non-conference ticket covers both contests.
Single-game tickets for conference games will be $10 as Central Washington faculty and staff and seniors 65 years and older get in for $8. Students grades K-12 or from visiting colleges with proper ID enter for $5, and Central Washington students and children under 5 watch for free.
The Wildcat women, playing to an 83-69 average scoring differential, can win their second game in a row and improve to 29-10 against Western Oregon (4-0) since 2002. Valerie Huerta, a 5-foot, 4-inch sophomore point guard of Whittier, California, averages for 21 points, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals thus far.
“We talked about how we want to be a team of women who respond when they are challenged and don’t back down,” said Central women’s coach Randi Richardson-Thornley after her side’s 90-66 defeat of Regis Nov. 26 in Denver. “We responded well tonight and I’m so proud of them for that. This was a great road trip for us, and there are many things we can take with us and grow from in both games that will help prepare us for conference.”
Western Oregon junior guard Cali McClave (5-foot-9) leads her side with 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, three assists and 1.8 steals.
The Wildcat men, on the short side of a 69-64 scoring average, can snap a three-game slide and beat the Wolves (3-2) for the 20th time in 39 tries since 2003. Camron McNeil (6-foot-5, 185 pounds), a junior guard of Raleigh, North Carolina, is first for Central with 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
“We are opening conference play with two good teams who have played really well in the preseason,” said Wildcats men’s coach Brandon Rinta in a Tuesday news release. “Both these teams have a lot of returners from last year. Western Oregon is big and athletic, while St. Martin’s is extremely skilled.”
Western Oregon senior guard Cameron Cranston (6-foot-6, 195) of Vancouver, the Preseason Player of the Year, averages 15 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a block per game.