The Central Washington University women’s and men’s basketball teams’ Great Northwest Athletic Conference home openers tip off as scheduled Thursday in the first of three unique venues.

The women (5-1 overall) are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. before the men (1-5) follow at 8:30 p.m. at Ellensburg High School, and the St. Martin’s women and No. 19 men arrive there Saturday for 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. games.


