Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Lindsey Lee's Central Washington University women's soccer head coaching premiere came against a familiar face Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.

The former NCAA Division I Cal Poly (San Luis Obispo) assistant coach of seven years went in against Chico State’s 22nd-year manager Kim Sutton and, though the Wildcats fell 2-0, the effort was inspired.

Tags

Recommended for you