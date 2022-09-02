...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 12
Central Washington University sophomore midfielder Jordan Bartlow (13) drives upfield against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
First-year Central Washington University women's soccer coach Lindsey Lee meets sophomore forward Stacia Conely (15), sophomore midfielder Kylee Gregory (18) and junior defender Kayla Gout (22) on the sideline against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
Central Washington University sophomore midfielder Jordan Bartlow (13) drives upfield against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
First-year Central Washington University women's soccer coach Lindsey Lee meets sophomore forward Stacia Conely (15), sophomore midfielder Kylee Gregory (18) and junior defender Kayla Gout (22) on the sideline against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Central Washington University junior forward Cassidie Andrews (4) controls a pass against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Central Washington sophomore forward Stacia Conely (15) keeps possession along the sideline against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Central Washington University junior midfielder Lily Newberry (7) contends for possession against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Central Washington University junior midfielder Emily Darcy (12) drives against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Central Washington University senior forward Peyton Vogel drives up the sideline against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Central Washington University sophomore midfielder Kylee Gregory (18) keeps possession against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Central Washington University freshman midfielder Paige Savage (2) leaps for a header against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Central Washington University senior forward Peyton Vogel defends against Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
The Central Washington University women's soccer team gathers following its 2-0 loss to Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
The Central Washington University women's soccer team fell 2-0 to Chico State Thursday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
Lindsey Lee's Central Washington University women's soccer head coaching premiere came against a familiar face Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
The former NCAA Division I Cal Poly (San Luis Obispo) assistant coach of seven years went in against Chico State’s 22nd-year manager Kim Sutton and, though the Wildcats fell 2-0, the effort was inspired.
“Their head coach Kim has been a mentor of mine for a long time, so it’s nice to play against a friend,” Lee said. “Next time we’ll get ‘em.”
Central’s emphasis on goalkeeping yielded early returns as sophomores Morgan Blankenship of Turlock, Calif., and Kassandra Jaggard of San Diego kept Chico State (2-0-1 overall) to sophomore midfielder Brynn Howard's 20th-minute header off of a corner kick and sophomore defender Klayre Barres' 30-yard 90th-minute direct free kick that sailed up and in from near the visitors' sideline.
“Both of them made a couple saves in the game,” Lee said. “People are doing the most they can today. It’s new and fresh, and we’re getting there.”
Chico State improved to 5-0 against Central (0-1) since 2002 as the Wildcats could not break sophomore Emma Hofmann.
“Chico’s goalkeeper was phenomenal today,” Lee said. “She made three really good saves that kept them in the game. It’s not the result we wanted, obviously, but there were really good moments and it’s our first game out here, so it’s only up from here. I think the girls have an idea of what it is to be competitive and play against a team that works really hard and controls the controlables, and that’s all we can do.”
The Wildcats are back in action at home against Chico State’s California Collegiate Athletic Association rival San Francisco State (0-1), which fell 1-0 at No. 5 Seattle Pacific Thursday and against which Central is 2-3-1 in six contests since 2003, scheduled for noon Saturday.
Tomlinson Stadium will be cooler with a high of 83 degrees against the Gators after seeing Chico State with a high of 95.
“This is our home field, so we’ve got to figure out how to play on it on the hot days,” Lee said.