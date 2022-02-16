The Central Washington University women’s and men’s basketball teams are up to No. 2 and No. 4 in their respective first NCAA Division II West Region polls released Wednesday.
New polls will release each Wednesday until March 6, when the Division II Women’s Basketball Selection Show airs at 7 p.m. and the Division II Men’s Basketball Selection Show begins at 7:30 p.m., both at NCAA.com.
The top eight teams in each men’s and women’s region will qualify for their West Region Tournaments.
The Wildcat women (16-6 overall, 9-4 Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 14-6 in the West through Wednesday), winners of three of their last five games, trail West No. 1 Western Washington (16-2, 8-2 GNAC and 14-2 in the region), and are set for a game at Western Oregon (8-12, 4-9 GNAC) at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Monmouth.
Central beat the Wolves 74-55 Jan. 22 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg and is 27-10 against them since 2002.
GNAC Player of the Week Xavier Smith and the Wildcat men (14-6, 8-5 GNAC and 11-6 in the West), also winners of three of their last five, trail Cal State San Bernardino, Cal State San Marcos and Chico State, which carry individual 16-2, 14-3 and 14-3 West records.
Central is also tied atop the GNAC with Saint Martin’s (15-7, 8-5) and enters a game at the Saints, to air at the SMU Athletics YouTube page, at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in Lacey.
Saint Martin’s took the first contest 94-83 Feb. 1 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg, but the Wildcats lead the series 23-17 since 2003.