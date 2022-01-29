The Wildcat basketball women's Great Northwest Athletic Conference race to the top continues with a pair of games at Alaska Fairbanks.
Central Washington (13-4 overall, 6-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference and a game behind 12-1, 4-1 Western Washington through Monday) is scheduled to face the Nanooks at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday — rescheduled from Jan. 8 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols — and at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium, both of which will air on the Alaska Nanooks Athletics YouTube page.
The Wildcats are winners of eight in a row, off to their best start since they opened 13-4 overall and missed the postseason at 17-10, 7-9 in 2006-07, and can match the longest streak in their NCAA Division II history (nine) set the same season.
Central is also 26-10 against Fairbanks since 2003, and has taken the last seven head-to-head since 2017.
The Wildcats outscore opponents 73.1-65.8 per game this winter as Kizzah Maltezo, Kassidy Malcolm and Valerie Huerta score 20, 17.5 and 11 respective points and Samantha Bowman averages a 16.3-point, 15.6-rebound double-double.
Just prior to the trip north, Central split its season series with Northwest Nazarene (11-5, 5-3) 71-65 at home in front of 356 spectators Saturday after falling 61-59 Dec. 11, 2021, in Nampa, Idaho, and improved to 9-29 against the Nighthawks since 2003 as it broke a seven-game head-to-head skid.
The Wildcats and Northwest Nazarene exchanged eight leads and five ties as Maltezo (four assists, four steals and three rebounds) and 6-foot-3-inch Northwest Nazarene sophomore forward Nyalam Thabach led all scorers with 19 respective points, and Bowman landed her 12th double-double with 15 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals.
Malcolm, a 5-foot-11-inch redshirt senior forward of Ellensburg (11 points, seven rebounds and an assist) became the 14th Wildcat to score 1,000 career points, and she's the sixth to score at least 1,000 points and pull down 500 or more rebounds.
She did it against Thabach's seven rebounds and an assist on 7-for-14 shooting and 5-of-8 from the line, and helped to keep the Nighthawks' paint points advantage (36-32) close.
Central outshot the Nighthawks .419-.407 from the field and outhustled them 19 points to 16 off of turnovers, but Northwest Nazarene countered .250-.167 from 3-point range, .824-.609 from the stripe, 10-9 on second-chance points, 35-16 off the bench and 10-5 on fast breaks.
Nighthawks sophomore forward Clare Eubanks of Pasco, freshman guard Ashlynn Sylve of Yakima and junior guard Jordan Pinson of El Paso, Texas, all scored 10 points each.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 71, NORTHWEST NAZARENE 65
Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg
NWN 18 19 12 16 — 65
CWU 21 17 19 14 — 71
SCORING — Northwest Nazarene (11-5, 5-3): Nyalam Thabach 19, Clare Eubanks 10, Ashlynn Sylve 10, Jordan Pinson 10, Lydia Nieto 6, Teagan Thurman 4, Emma Clark 2, Cami Knishka 2, Kate Clark 2. 3-pointers — 3 (Pinson 2, Nieto). Totals 24 14-17 65. Central Washington (13-4, 6-2): Kizzah Maltezo 19, Samantha Bowman 15, Kassidy Malcolm 11, Brinley Hagemeier 8, Valerie Huerta 7, Claire Heitschmidt 5, Tori Maeda 3, Cassidy Gardner 3. 3-pointers — 5 (Huerta 2, Maeda, Maltezo, Gardner). Totals 26 14-23 71.