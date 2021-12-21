Central Washington women's basketball escapes Cal State LA By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wildcats are unbeaten through four games in the Golden State this season.Central Washington women's basketball overcame Division II peer Cal State Los Angeles of the California Collegiate Athletic Association 70-62 Monday.The Golden Eagles (4-6 overall) took the opening quarter 20-15, but Kassidy Malcolm and the Wildcats (7-4) found their footing in the second as Kizzah Maltezo created space and knocked down a mid-range shot and a three-point jumper on consecutive possessions for a 28-27 lead. Central shot 62.5 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc in the frame, nearly doubling its success from the first.Malcolm found her rhythm and knocked down three 3-pointers in a row to extend the lead as halftime approached, and the Wildcats reached intermission up 39-34.Samantha Bowman, a 6-foot-3-inch redshirt junior center and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the third time this winter and the second time back-to-back after her 23-point, school-record-29-rebound, three-assist performance in a 75-63 overtime win Saturday at Concordia Irvine, returned in the third after foul trouble Monday and Central began to roll.Cal State LA had no answer in the fourth: A quick 7-0 run by Maltezo propelled the Wildcats to their biggest lead of the night at 60-47.Maltezo (25 points, four rebounds, two assists), Malcolm (22 points on 9-of-16 shooting and nine rebounds) and Bowman (12 points, 17 rebounds, four assists) led their side while 5-foot-7-inch Golden Eagles senior guard Alyssa Fisher (18 points) bolstered hers. Next for Central, a winner of three of its last four, is a home game against Division III Whitworth (5-5) of the Northwest Conference, which beat Walla Walla 81-66 Dec. 12 in Spokane, scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 30 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.The Wildcats beat the Pirates 71-47 at home in their only other meeting Nov. 25, 2015.Central Washington 70, Cal State LA 62CWU 15 24 14 17 — 70CSLA 20 15 12 15 — 62SCORING — Central Washington (7-4): Kizzah Maltezo 25, Kassidy Malcolm 22, Samantha Bowman 12, Tori Maeda 5, Valeria Huerta 2, Claire Heitschmidt 2, Kiera Bush 2. 3-pointers — 9 (Malcolm 4, Maltezo 3, Bowman, Maeda). Totals 28 5-7 70.Cal State LA (4-6): Alyssa Fisher 18, Nicole Flennaugh 14, Jada Johnson 12, Lily Buggs 11, Anai Washington 5, Iyanna Lamb 2. 3-pointers — 4 (Flennaugh 2, Fisher, Buggs). Totals 27 4-8 62. 