The Wildcat basketball men are in a holding pattern until New Year's Day, but this week the women are still sledding.

Central Washington University's men (third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference at 7-2 overall, 1-1) await a makeup date for their home game against GNAC-leading Western Washington (3-7, 2-0) postponed from Thursday due to health and safety protocols involving the Vikings' program, but are still to open 2022 against second-place Simon Fraser (6-3, 1-0 before its game Thursday at Northwest Nazarene) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.

GNAC Player of the Week Kizzah Maltezo — a 5-foot-5-inch redshirt senior guard from Honokaa, Hawaii — and the Wildcat women (sixth in the conference at 7-4, 1-2 as Western Washington leads at 9-0, 1-0) will play NCAA Division III Whitworth (5-5) of Spokane at 5 p.m. Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion.

Central's women outscore opponents 70-67 per game where Megan Dorney (a 5-foot-11 senior forward of Mill Creek) and the Pirates give up 65 points to 63 put in, and both look to extend their two-game win streaks.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's men's game will be able to use their tickets at the rescheduled game once that date is determined. For ticket-related questions, please contact Central Washington University Associate Athletic Director Josh Wetzler at josh.wetzler@cwu.edu or 509-963-3290.

The Department of Athletics and the men's and women's basketball programs will continue to follow local and regional health authorities' recommendations.

