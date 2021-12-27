Central Washington women's basketball on for Thursday, men to start 2022 Saturday By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 27, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wildcat basketball men are in a holding pattern until New Year's Day, but this week the women are still sledding.Central Washington University's men (third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference at 7-2 overall, 1-1) await a makeup date for their home game against GNAC-leading Western Washington (3-7, 2-0) postponed from Thursday due to health and safety protocols involving the Vikings' program, but are still to open 2022 against second-place Simon Fraser (6-3, 1-0 before its game Thursday at Northwest Nazarene) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.GNAC Player of the Week Kizzah Maltezo — a 5-foot-5-inch redshirt senior guard from Honokaa, Hawaii — and the Wildcat women (sixth in the conference at 7-4, 1-2 as Western Washington leads at 9-0, 1-0) will play NCAA Division III Whitworth (5-5) of Spokane at 5 p.m. Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion. Central's women outscore opponents 70-67 per game where Megan Dorney (a 5-foot-11 senior forward of Mill Creek) and the Pirates give up 65 points to 63 put in, and both look to extend their two-game win streaks.Fans with tickets to Saturday's men's game will be able to use their tickets at the rescheduled game once that date is determined. For ticket-related questions, please contact Central Washington University Associate Athletic Director Josh Wetzler at josh.wetzler@cwu.edu or 509-963-3290.The Department of Athletics and the men's and women's basketball programs will continue to follow local and regional health authorities' recommendations. 