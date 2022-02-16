The Central Washington University women’s and men’s basketball teams ranked second and fourth in their respective first NCAA Division II West Region polls Wednesday.
New polls will release each Wednesday until March 6, when the Division II Women’s Basketball Selection Show airs at 7 p.m. and the Division II Men’s Basketball Selection Show begins at 7:30 p.m., both at NCAA.com.
The top eight teams in each men’s and women’s region will qualify for their West Region Tournaments.
The Wildcat women (16-6 overall, 9-4 Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 14-6 in the West through Wednesday), winners of three of their last five games, trail West No. 1 Western Washington (16-2, 8-2 GNAC and 14-2 in the region), and are set for a game at Western Oregon (8-12, 4-9 GNAC) at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Monmouth.
Central beat the Wolves 74-55 Jan. 22 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg and is 27-10 against them since 2002.
GNAC Player of the Week Xavier Smith and the Wildcat men (14-6, 8-5 GNAC and 11-6 in the West), also winners of three of their last five, trail Cal State San Bernardino, Cal State San Marcos and Chico State, which carry individual 16-2, 14-3 and 14-3 West records.
Central is tied atop the GNAC with Saint Martin’s (15-7, 8-5) and enters a game at the Saints, to air at the SMU Athletics YouTube page, at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in Lacey.
Saint Martin’s took the first contest 94-83 Feb. 1 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg, but the Wildcats lead the series 23-17 since 2003.