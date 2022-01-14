The Wildcat women whipped Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Washington with its first loss in their new year premiere.
Central Washington (9-4 overall, 2-2 GNAC) beat the Vikings (10-1, 2-1) — fifth in the NCAA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll yet without spectators due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols — 76-68 Thursday at Carver Gym in Bellingham, the Wildcats' first head-to-head triumph in four tries since Jan. 16, 2020, and their eighth in 42 tries since 2003.
The Wildcats upended their first ranked team since they upset fourth-seeded Simon Fraser in the 2020 GNAC Tournament quarterfinals, and broke Western Washington's 16-regular-season-win streak retroactive to its 2020 GNAC Tournament championship appearance against Alaska Anchorage.
Central, a winner of four in a row amid a string of health and safety postponements, is the best it's been through 13 games since its 10-3, 5-1 start on the way to the 2019 GNAC Tournament semifinals.
The Wildcats are sixth in the GNAC standings and two games behind first-place Alaska Anchorage (9-1, 2-0), which they will see twice before regular season's end, the first scheduled for Feb. 5 in Anchorage and the second set for Feb. 21 at Nicholson Pavilion.
For now, 6-foot Saint Martin's junior forward Claire Dingus — scoring 17.4 points per game — and eighth-place Saints (9-3, 1-2 before their game with Montana State Billings Saturday in Lacey) are scheduled for a visit in the first of Central's three-home-game string to begin at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 20 in Ellensburg.
The Wildcats and Saints have split their 36-game history since 2002-03, but Central can win their 10th in a row in the series since 2016.
Kizzah Maltezo, Samantha Bowman and Kassidy Malcolm lead Wildcat scorers with 19.5, 17.2 and 17.1 respective points per game as Central outscores opponents 71.9-66.4, where the Saints outpace adversaries 65.8-59.2.
The Wildcats out-shoot the competition 8.8 3-pointers per game to 5.7, by an average of 11.8-8.4 from the free throw line, and out-block them 3.4-2.1.
Maltezo torched Western Washington for 29 points Thursday with three 3-pointers on 11-for-25 from the field and 4-of-6 from the free throw line, two rebounds and two assists.
Malcolm went for 19 points and six rebounds, and Samantha Bowman came away with 12 points and 11 rebounds in her ninth double-double of the season as Central led 26-16 through a quarter and never trailed.
The Wildcats out-hustled the Vikings for 25 points to 14 off of turnovers and, despite giving up nine second-chance points to four of their own, a 32-6 bench-scoring margin and being out-shot seven 3-pointers to five, made 17 of 25 free throws to Western Washington's 7-for-12.
Emma Duff, a 6-foot senior guard, led her Vikings with 15 points.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 76, NO. 5 WESTERN WASHINGTON 68
CWU 26 21 14 15 — 76
WWU 16 21 14 17 — 68
SCORING — Central Washington (9-4, 2-2): Kizzah Maltezo 29, Kassidy Malcolm 19, Samantha Bowman 12, Valerie Huerta 6, Tori Maeda 4, Claire Heitschmidt 4, Brinley Hagemeier 2. 3-pointers — 5 (Maltezo 3, Malcolm 2). Totals 27 17-25 76.
Western Washington (10-1, 2-1): Emma Duff 15, Carley Zaragoza 13, Mollie Olson 11, Riley Dykstra 8, Maddy Grandbois 5, Avery Dykstra 5, Brooke Walling 5, Gracie Castaneda 3, Katrina Gimmaka 2, Monique Fierke. 3-pointers — 7 (Olson 2, Walling, R. Dykstra, Grandbois, Duff, Castaneda). Totals 27 7-12 68.