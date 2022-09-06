They can knock a few things off the bucket list after this Labor Day Weekend
Coming in, 23-year-old Stetson Wright and 18-year-old Rocker Steiner, have won everything in sight this year, but never the Ellensburg Rodeo.
Both checked the boxes on Monday.
Wright, the five-time world champion, has won 20 all-around titles, 13 saddle bronc championships and 10 bull riding titles.
The Milford, Utah, cowboy can add two more to that impressive list, walking away with $12,548 and the all-around championship in saddle bronc and bull riding.
He also won $1,650 with an 88.5-point ride on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Cypress Toddy in the finals of the saddle broncs, finishing with 178 points on two head for $3,706 in the average and his first Ellensburg Rodeo championship in saddle bronc riding.
“This season has been a dream come true. I finished second a bunch of times, so to win here is special,” Wright said.
Wright came one-and-a-half points from adding his name to the arena record board on Sunday when he posted an 89.5 points on Big Bend Rodeo's Majorhuckleberry to earn $3,706. He followed that up with the 88.5 on Cypress Toddy in the short go to seal the deal.
Reiner was just a half-point shy of Steven Peebles’ (2010) area record when he put up an 89.5 on Calgary Stampede's Agent Linx for $1,650 on Championship Monday. The 18-year-old of Weatherford, Texas, shared second with Wyatt Denny with an 86-point ride in the first round. Both won $2,202.
Steiner was good for 175.5 points on two head to win the average ($3,304). Denny was second in the average with 171.5 to earn $2,533.
“It means a lot to me to win this rodeo,” the Texas rookie said. “I’m thankful to get on some good horses here. Today, I just set my hat down and went out to compete and have some fun.
“Riding is all muscle memory and instinct and today was a good day.”
In the barebacks Monday afternoon, Wyatt put up the number first to take the lead with an 85.5 in the short round. Calgary Stampede’s Agent Lynx earned Tilden Hooper first-place money a year ago with a near arena record 89.5.
The National Finals Bucking horse won Ellensburg for the second straight year, this time carrying Steiner to the identical near-record score.
Saddle broncs was another shootout in the Ellensburg arena. Dawson Hay from Wildwood, Alberta, needed an 83.5 to take the lead and he posted an 86 to do just that with two riders to go.
Thing is, those riders were both Wrights. Eighteen-year-old Statler is coming a National High School Finals championship. The Beaver, Utah, nailed an 85.5 on NFR horse Johnny Be Good from the Flying 5 stable.
Stetson Wright, whose dad, Cody, won Ellensburg, brought it all back home with the near-record 89.5 to clinch the saddle bronc championship in style.
“There’s not really too much pressure on me to ride. I’m still a rookie, but I’m getting used to it,” said Statler, who’s sitting 24th in the world standings. “I was on a good horse today and had a chance to produce.
“Stetson is who he is and he’s fun to watch. So, I just cheered him on the final ride.”
Stetson Wright totaled 178 points on two head ($3,706) to win the average. Hay was second with 173 ($2,841) and Statler Wright won third with 172.5 ($2,100).
Like the Xtreme Bulls on Saturday night where not a single cowboy covered a bull in the short round, Championship Monday had the same rank, bull power with just two qualified rides out of 12.
Tristen Hutchings out of Mountainview, Idaho, put up an 86-point ride with four rides left. Other than Ouncie Mitchell’s 46, that was it in terms of qualified rides. Mitchell had a re-ride option, but rolled the dice with the sub-50 score and it paid off with $2,300 in short go money and $2,765 with 124 points on two.
“There were so many good bulls here this weekend with Dakota, Flying 5, Big Bend and Corey & Lange. There was a lot of bull power and it made it tough,” said Hutchings, who rode Corey & Lange Rodeo’s Mr. Buddy.
“I’m sitting 14th right now, so I really needed this. This is an awesome place to come out here and ride and come away with some money.”
Hutchings won the average with 165.5 points on two head ($3,607). Mitchell was second with 124 ($2,765) and Bubba Greig was third with a first-go 88 on one head, ($2,044).
Riley and Brady Minor’s luck ran out in the short round of the team roping. They qualified through two rounds in the slack on Thursday and Friday, but failed to make the loop in the arena on Championship Monday to win money at the hometown rodeo.
J.D. Struxness posted a 4.7 on Monday to win $665 in the short go of the steer wrestling. The time gave him the average with 12.7 seconds on three head for another $4,936. Tanner Brunner was second in the average with 13.4 ($4,293).
“I felt good going into today with a good steer,” Struxness said. “There’s a lot of money to be won up here in the Northwest. It’s always nice to come up here where it’s a little cooler for the rodeo.”
Katie Pascoe won the short go in the barrel racing with a time of 17.04 seconds ($1,913) and Hailey Kinsel was 51.51 seconds on three head to win the average ($3,873) and Stevi Hillman was second with 51.62 ($3,320).