...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
The city of Ellensburg has begun a master planning process for Reed Park on Craig’s Hill.
Discussions over function and safety issues at Reed Park have been ongoing for years, but the process has never gotten to the level it did at Wednesday night’s master plan session in the city council chambers.
An estimated 40 people circulated throughout the chambers, looking at four proposals to develop a master plan focused on improving park safety by expanding non-motorized access while maintaining the existing elements that make Reed Park unique.
“The design is a process, it’s not a product,” said Bob Droll with RWD Landscape Architects. “This is a typical process. I’ve been doing this for 43 years and every park is different and generally takes three to four years.
“I think the world of Ellensburg. We want to combine the elements, people like and come up with a preferred design. Reed Park has been talked about a lot of the past years, but it’s never gotten to this level.”
People were tasked with reviewing four plans with the option of commenting on each, before voting on the one they preferred. Plans A and B had similar characteristics, while Plans C and D had common elements.
Plan D received 12 votes, while Plan A received 10. Plan C received three and Plan B did not receive favor.
“I’ve lived up there for almost all my life. The goal here is to improve the safety for pedestrians,” said Ann Bucklin, who lived on Pine Street in the neighborhood. “The traffic sometimes gets congested. I think Plan A doesn’t require as much change to the overall park.
“I think what we need to do is enhance what we have while improving and making it safer.”
Option A: Features traffic flow the same as current. Maintains the highest number of parking stalls near the water tower. Keeps on-street parking configuration near Legion Hall. Adds paved pedestrian pathway through the park and picnic table areas at the overlook parking
Option B: Reduces parking stalls near the water tower from 19 to 10. Creates 26 stalls near the American Legion. Adds seating plaza and a paved pedestrian pathway through the park.
Option C: Eliminates upper traffic loop near the water tower. Adds 15 parking spaces near the American Legion. Creates a hammerhead turnaround near the water tower. Creates a larger open grass area.
Option D: Biggest change from the existing layout. Overlook parking shifted near the American Legion. Eliminates loop near the water tower. Creates two-way local traffic only for residents who live on the east side. Creates the largest open grass area near the water tower. Creates a hammerhead turnaround near the water tower. Paved pedestrian pathway. Four picnic table areas at the greenspace overlook.
Councilwoman Monica Miller has a unique perspective in that she is on the city council and lives in the neighborhood on Fourth and Chestnut.
“My concern is walking around the park. Walking on the same road as the cars is dangerous,” she said. “So, from a park user’s perspective, having walkways means a lot for families and kids and people living there.
“It’s important that we have actual options and a forum for the community to help us make choices. They’ve done a great job with ideas that are functional and safe.”
A second community meeting is at 6 p.m., Dec. 14 at City Hall where the next iteration of the conceptual plan(s), incorporating the feedback from Wednesday’s meeting, will be reviewed.
“We need to start narrowing the ideas. The process is important,” city manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey. “Addressing safety issues and traffic is the biggest concern.”
Mayor Nancy Lillquist agreed. “We’ve heard from neighbors and their concerns,” she said. “If you want to walk up there, you have to share the road with vehicular traffic and it’s just not safe. We’re looking at a pedestrian walkway to help with that. But we’re exploring all options, the process is important.”
If after the Dec. 14 meeting there is a consensus for a park plan, or elements for a plan, then it will go to the Parks & Recreation Commission on Feb. 8, 2023 meeting for consideration, and to City Council in March 2023 for final adoption.