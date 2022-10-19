As a part of the extending circumstances of the COVID pandemic, there were no rate increases to electric, natural gas, sewer, and water utilities made as part of the 2021-22 budget development.
That is going to change.
On Monday night, the Ellensburg City Council adopted Ordinance 4897 on second reading to increase electric, natural gas, stormwater, sewer, and water utility rates and plant investment fees in 2023-2025
Ellensburg city staff contracted with the FCS Group to review the rate structure and financial needs of the electric, natural gas, sewer, and water utilities over the past year.
FCS Group completed a cost of service analysis (COSA) for the water, wastewater and electric utilities in 2018 and for the natural gas utility in 2022. Its findings concluded the need for utility rate increases.
The ordinance includes a rate structure over the next three years that will provide adequate funding for the utilities and meet necessary debt service coverage requirements.
The proposed 2023-2024 budget has been developed based on the rates needed to meet these requirements. The city’s stormwater utility is also in need of rate increases to meet debt service coverage requirements, according to the study.
According to Ellensburg City Code Chapter 9.30.030 (B) provides, “It is intended that all utility rates be based on cost-of-service principles.
Subsidies between rate schedules shall be avoided except for low-income senior citizens, low-income disabled citizens and nonprofit agencies serving the disadvantaged rate schedules.”
In other action, the council authorized the city manager to execute the professional consultant services agreement with Walker|Macy for design, documentation, and project management services at Unity Park and approve the necessary budget adjustments.
The estimated total project budget of $2.5 million, and staff proposed a $400,000.00 re-appropriation of the ARPA & CLFR funds Council dedicated to gateway entry signage to the Unity Park project.
In a previous action, the city council approved the Unity Park concept and authorized staff to develop an agreement with Walker|Macy for the final park design, development of construction documents, and project supervision.
Funding for this phase of the project will be taken from $1.8 million the city appropriated for the Unity Park project through the American Rescue Plan Act/Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery (CLFR) Funds.
In other action, the city council approved Resolution No. 2022-33, extending the existing streatery permits until Dec. 31.
