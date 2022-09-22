The building blocks are in place and the space is taking shape for the Unity Park development.
The Ellensburg City Council approved the concept design and authorized staff to develop a final agreement with Walker Macy for final park design, construction documents, and project construction support Monday night.
It has been an ongoing process since October of 2018, resulting in the development of two park concept plans and eventually a preferred concept plan, which Brian Bishop of Walker Macy outlined during the meeting.
“We received wonderful feedback from the public during our conversations (at the open house) in the summer,” Bishop said. “What we heard was to put the stage over in the northwest corner.
“We talked about having some permanent shade structures on the edges of the park that could be used on a daily basis. We combined the favorite elements of those two options to a preferred concept plan.”
The Preferred Concept Plan will utilize the bull sculpture in some fashion, Bishop said, as well as a water element, grass space in the center, the stage in the northwest corner, a comfort station to the southwest and other elements to make it Ellensburg unique.
“The existing building (Visitor’s Center) with the drive through along Fourth. There are a number of factors that led us to believe retaining this doesn’t work with the park design,” said Bishop, whose firm did Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle’s South Lake Union district, the King Street Station Plaza and the Rothko Pavilion project at Portland Art Museum, among others.
“The consideration to renovate that building has been discussed and our recommendation is to start fresh. In removing the building from that part of the site opens up the features of the park.”
The city council has designated $1.8 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete the design and construction of the nearly half-acre space on Pearl Street.
The idea behind Unity Park is to create a central space for daily gatherings and special events to draw people to downtown Ellensburg across four seasons.
“We approved the concept and the layout and the elements, but we still have to determine the materials we’ll use, the exact design and details. We really want to incorporate artwork into the park and tell Ellensburg’s story with all its history,” Mayor Nancy Lillquist said.
“The bull statue will be somewhere on the lot. It still needs to be determined, but the idea of it being front and center on the corner of Fourth and Pearl is being discussed.”
The design process has included two rounds of stakeholders meetings, which have been comprised of community members involved in organizing community events, downtown business owners and residents, as well as members from a variety of city boards and commissions, as well as city staff.
In addition, the public has had two opportunities via public meetings held at the park site to provide input on park design as well as online opportunities to provide feedback.
“People have a lot of passions for the space and Walker Macy has worked really hard to integrate. They have created the framework for the community’s desire for a casual gathering space, but also for formal and amazing event space,” Councilwoman Monica Miller said. “They put in the building blocks for the many different opportunities to us.
“From an artistic perspective, the possibilities are endless. There’s anything from integrated design elements, stand-alone elements to make it something really special. One of the beauties of this space is that it’s not just a place for art, but a place to make art.”
The discussion continues with a variety of input from the public, but the process moves on and the timeline is still to have the construction completed by June of 2023.
“I appreciate the input from the public, but I think we need to trust the process,” Councilman Rich Elliott said. “The concept is there, we just wanted to make sure that some of the concerns were addressed. We need to trust the experts.”