Business owners and the city council went into the pre-pandemic idea that outside dining arrangements called streateries were a temporary solution to allow restaurants, bars and coffee shops an alternative to serving customers when pandemic safety protocols limited indoor dining capacity.
Once considered a temporary idea has undergone several discussions as to how city officials can make the outside venues permanent while conforming to the historical standards of the downtown district.
At its June 21 meeting, the Ellensburg City Council approved Resolution 2022-26 extending the temporary streatery permits through Nov. 1, then later extended it to Dec. 31.
On Monday night, the city council held off adopting the proposed Ordinance 4903 on first reading until further input could be gathered in adopting a new chapter for streateries, parklets, and sidewalk cafes.
Council instructed Councilwoman Monica Miller and Councilman David Miller to continue to work with the Landmarks & Design Commission and staff to revise the ordinance to continue to incorporate expanded design requirements.
“We’ll be revisiting with the Landmarks & Design Commission about defining the process of the standards. We just need to connect the dots a little better,” Monica Miller said. “When Streateries were constructed, there were not any standards. We’re going to review the process and design standards, so it complements downtown historical.
“We’re really close and I’m looking forward to having a consensus when we take it back to the council (Dec. 19).”
Businesses like The Porch, Hayday Bakery, Brix Wine Bar & Restaurant and others have sidewalk dining areas, which follow different guidelines. The streatery permits for downtown Ellensburg restaurants were designed to reduce financial impacts on small businesses during the pandemic.
Places like D&M Coffee, The Pearl Bar & Grill and The Mule were allowed to create an outdoor space in the parking area in front of their businesses, functioning as additional outdoor seating to offset safety protocols.
The council is expected to extend the streatery permit deadline to the end of February so that the process and design standards in the ordinance can be further developed.
“The proposal is to keep them, so we need to find a way to intergrade them into the historic district in a way that works and is clear,” Monica Miller said. “We just want to make sure we do it right.”
The proposed Ordinance 4903 recodifies Ellensburg City Code Section 4.14.170 sidewalk use permit and provides for a new Chapter 4.14A Streateries, Parklets, and Sidewalk Cafes.
The LDC subcommittee, with staff assistance, developed streatery design elements, including a list of allowed and prohibited construction materials and color restrictions.
Based on council direction and the LDC’s recommendations, the following changes were made to the ordinance since the June 6 version:
• Removed “automatic” renewal option for current permittees; permits are valid for up to one year and then anyone can apply for a streateries permit, which will be issued based on first in time to submit a complete application if there are more applications for a block than are allowed.
• Application requires a more detailed narrative and site drawing, along with a list of construction materials and colors.
• Streateries operating under temporary permits as of Dec. 31, 2022, must comply with all requirements of the ordinance by March 31, 2023.
• “Materials and colors,” has been 2 added, which defines which materials and colors are allowed/prohibited, and prohibits roof structures except for fabric shade awnings or umbrellas that can be removed during non-business hours.
The ordinance also includes the following elements:
• Establishes permanent regulations that allow for restaurants, bars, and cafes to create temporary streateries to use the public right-of-way, typically in a vehicle parking space, for food and beverage services
• Authorizes establishment of “parklets” to use public right-of-way for non-food service, free public gathering space
• Establishes annual application and permit fees, including streatery use fee of $25.00 per parking stall per month
• Sidewalk Café Permit section was renamed and relocated to a new section. Council previously approved an administrative process for sidewalk cafes which has been incorporated into the proposed ordinance for consistency.
• Proposed changes to sidewalk cafés include the elimination of the requirement to remove tables and seating nightly and increasing the annual fee to $25 per table
•Limits the use of the right-of-way for streateries and parklets to a total of four parking stalls per block (including both sides of the street), on one-way streets in the downtown core (Water Street to Ruby Street; 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue)
• Specifies streateries to be located directly adjacent to the business it serves or immediately adjacent, with written 3 permission from adjacent business
• Site requirements for barriers, reflective markings, screenings, signs, and general safety standards ROW maintenance expectations
The city had close to 900 responses in its November 2021 online survey on the matter of outdoor dining facilities. According to the survey, there were 764 responses to the question – “What are the advantages of streateries?”
More seating was the most frequent advantage cited. The word “none” appeared in 58 responses. Commonly occurring themes included: more seating, safer dining options, tourism, and fun dining alternatives.