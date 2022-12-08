What’s next?
The Ellensburg recreation community lost a part of its collective soul last week when the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center was destroyed by what’s being investigated as an arson fire.
The racquet and rec. center had been a part of the Ellensburg community for over 40 years and was the hub of recreational activity for anything from tennis lessons to gymnastics to in-line hockey to indoor soccer to pickleball, racquetball, and various other youth sports programs.
The full slate of indoor winter activities is now put on hold as the City of Ellensburg reaches out to find temporary and permanent solutions, Mayor Nancy Lillquist said.
The city council is in its initial stages of exploring additional recreation facilities, possibly using Rotary Park as a new location. But any new construction will take time, she said.
“The council has been presented with a proposal for a new field house at Rotary Park, and we were in the process of exploring that along with other priorities,” Lillquist said. “But I would anticipate two years before anything can be done. With the public comment, design and construction, you’re looking at at least two years. We would have to get the funding rounded up. Potentially, it would take a bond that would need to be voted on.
"We’re hoping to find an alternative space for this year and the next few until we can get something to replace it, if that’s what the community wants.”
A parks and recreation department team is currently reaching out to community partners to explore alternative indoor spaces for fitness and recreation activities for this winter.
“With Nicholson Pavilion offline, it creates an even bigger crunch,” Lillquist said. “Some of their programs were using the racquet club facility. Now they’re displaced.”
The parks and rec. team is establishing a processes to refund purchased punch passes for participants in youth soccer and tennis lessons, as well as addressing the many unanticipated items from this abrupt loss.
The Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center was insured and adjusters are working to investigate and settle claims.
But what can’t be replaced is over four decades of memories of people that grew up playing tennis or soccer or other activities out on the Vantage Highway.
