The City of Ellensburg City Poem will be read at an unveiling ceremony sponsored by the city’s Arts Commission this month.
The ceremony will feature remarks from City of Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist and songs by the Central Washington University Chamber Choir, the City of Ellensburg said in a press release.
The CWU Chamber Choir will be conducted by Dr. Nicole Lamartine, the release said.
“Not many cities have their own poem,” Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand said in the release. “This will make Ellensburg even more unique! I hope that the people of Ellensburg will see themselves in the poem and come to embrace it as their own.”
Marchand, whom will read the poem at the unveiling ceremony, spent a lot of time walking the fields of North Ellensburg during the pandemic, creating the inspiration for the city poem, the release said.
“When I couldn’t be with people, I was communing with the land, which is a theme in ‘This Valley, Our Cradle,’” Marchand said in the release. “While it’s impossible to capture every historical person and event, I wanted the poem to express the spirit of the land and people. I did a lot of research for the poem and am grateful to those who shared information, stories and perspectives. I’ve learned so much about the ecology and history of this area through the writing process.”
The poster for the poem was created by Spokane artist Linnea Tobias, the release said.
The unveiling ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Ellensburg City Hall, the release said.