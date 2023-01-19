The City of Kittitas water tower, shown here, needs repairs. The city plans to build a new half-million-gallon water tower that will allow it to expand water connections and provide a better quality of service, then repair the existing tower.
KITTITAS — With its current water tower in disrepair and unable to add new connections, the City of Kittitas plans to build a new half-million-gallon water tower that will allow it to expand water connections and provide a better quality of service.
“Our ultimate goal is once we get the new tower erected, we will take the old one offline and rehab it, then run both water towers,” Waste Water Treatment & Water Distribution lead Gannon Geiger said.
The plan is two-fold, in that the current tower is in disrepair and in its current state the City of Kittitas could not expand through development, which would require water connections, he said.
“It translates into more water for the city,” Gannon said. “Right now, we are out of water connections, and we have property owners right next to the city that want to put in houses. Until we get this in place, we can’t sell them water connections we don’t have.”
In partnership with Kittitas County, the city secured a land purchase and has begun the design phase for the new tower. The city expects to break ground in 2025.
“I think we really achieved a great partnership together,” Commissioner Cory Wright said. “The acquisition of this land has really put the City of Kittitas in a good place for growth and development.
“Kittitas represents probably one of our greatest opportunities in the county for a real commercial development with all that land out by the freeway. It’s important for us to invest in that infrastructure and help them achieve a sense of independence into the future.”
The city closed on the property purchase last week.
“The other big pieces of this is that we received a million-dollar community development block grant. We were also awarded a loan through the Public Works Board of $3.2 million,” City Administrator Christa Stream said.
“That gave us the budget for the preparation and planning of that water tower. Things just fell in place in the last 30 days.”