kittitas water tower

The City of Kittitas water tower, shown here, needs repairs. The city plans to build a new half-million-gallon water tower that will allow it to expand water connections and provide a better quality of service, then repair the existing tower.

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

KITTITAS — With its current water tower in disrepair and unable to add new connections, the City of Kittitas plans to build a new half-million-gallon water tower that will allow it to expand water connections and provide a better quality of service.

“Our ultimate goal is once we get the new tower erected, we will take the old one offline and rehab it, then run both water towers,” Waste Water Treatment & Water Distribution lead Gannon Geiger said.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

