Longtime Ellensburg resident Clara Bacon turns 100 years old on Monday. She’s still living on her own. plays cards three times a week and cheers on the Mariners in their return to the Major League Baseball postseason.
Clara Bacon has a lot on her plate these days. She’s a big fan of the Mariners and now they’ve made the playoffs for the first time since 2001, she’s in full postseason baseball mode.
She plays bridge with different groups three times a week, both in town and in Cle Elum. She’s headed back to the Ellensburg Golf & Country Club on Sunday where she was an avid golfer and was a member of the Women’s 18 Hole Golf group for years.
And, oh yeah, she turns 100 on Monday.
It seems like the longtime Ellensburg resident is just as active today as ever, despite turning triple digits in age on Monday. The ladies of the Women’s 18 Hole Golf group are throwing her a party on Sunday.
“They made me stop driving, but I might drive the golf cart,” she said with a smile, sneaking a peek across the room at the television where she had a Mariners re-wind game with the Athletics muted, but not turned off.
“They called and told me they would come and get me and I could ride around the whole 18 (holes) with the girls. It would be fun to get out there again. I used to have a 16-17 handicap. My best round was an 83, I think. I could hit it far, but I couldn’t putt. I had more three-putts than I want to admit.”
Three-putts or not, Bacon played right up until she was 95 and is still in great physical shape and lives at her apartment on West 12th Ave.
She held several offices with the local golf club and even won the club championship and Presidents Cup. But it was getting together with friends and taking on the challenges of the game that still brings a smile to her face.
“I played everywhere. I was with the (Women’s 18-Hole) golf club for a long time and we played with Yakima, Wapato, Cle Elum. I like them all, but Leavenworth is one of my favorite courses. It’s so scenic and beautiful over there.
“I have a friend I played golf with here and then she moved to Leavenworth, so we’d play. We called it the dormitory because she had this room with four beds in it and we’d stay there. She played bridge, so we’d play golf, then in the winter, we’d play cards. Her house was right on the course. I used to love watching the cross-country skiers out on the course in the winter.”
Clara was married to Dick Bacon, a long-time dentist, for 70 years. He practiced dentistry in Ellensburg until retiring in 1982. He was a decorated World War II dive-bomber pilot/captain, who served in the South Pacific. Dick passed in 2013.
They used to watch a lot of high school sports in town and the surrounding area, supporting the Bulldogs and Central Washington University.
“My son Greg was quite an athlete. Drew Bledsoe (who had a 14-year NFL career and played in the Super Bowl) was a few years older, but Greg was quite an athlete too,” she said.
“Greg went to Pullman and then Montana State when he got out of high school. He was a catcher on the baseball team and the quarterback. There sure have been a lot of interesting people coming from Ellensburg. I used to watch Brian Habib. He ended up playing with the Minnesota Vikings and then the Seahawks. I play bridge with his mother all the time.”
But that love of the game wasn’t just confined to the Ellensburg Bulldogs. She is quite a Central Washington fan, taking in rugby, volleyball and softball games, as well as some football.
“Dick was as nuts about sports as I am,” she said with a laugh. “The athletic director at the college is really a neat guy and fixed us a place at the stadium to watch the football game on Saturday night. I told him my daughter Midge is coming for my party and he said, ‘bring her.’ So, we might go to the game.
“Years ago, we’d go over to Seattle and we’d sit in a big box (seating section).”
They say life is what you make it and Clara Bacon has sure made it a good one, all 100 years of it.
“I can’t believe the Mariners are in the playoffs after all these years,” she said, turning her attention back to the game on her television. “I’ve been watching them since the very beginning and this is so exciting.”