Clara Bacon has a lot on her plate these days. She’s a big fan of the Mariners and now they’ve made the playoffs for the first time since 2001, she’s in full postseason baseball mode.

She plays bridge with different groups three times a week, both in town and in Cle Elum. She’s headed back to the Ellensburg Golf & Country Club on Sunday where she was an avid golfer and was a member of the Women’s 18 Hole Golf group for years.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

