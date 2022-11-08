Pine Street has taken on a new sense of direction with the addition of a new fitness center and health food store.
Clark Chiropractic and Wellness, 314 N. Pine St., is closing in on its first year of service, making Pine Street the new health and fitness district in downtown Ellensburg.
Dr. Dillion Clark earned two bachelor of science degrees at Central Washington University and after completing of his Doctor of Chiropractic studies in California, he returned to Washington state to set up shop, first in Tacoma (2018-21), then back to Ellensburg after the pandemic.
“I like the rural environment where people are generally a little friendlier,” said Clark, who went to CWU from 2011-2015. “I get to know my patients better. I get to know the other business people.
“I like being downtown on Pine Street. It’s nice to be a part of rejuvenating the area.”
Clark Chiropractic and Wellness specializes in a process called atlas orthogonal. The atlas (C1 vertebra), Clark explained, is the very top vertebrae of the spine and holds the entire weight of the head on the shoulders.
The bone protects the brain stem and the vertebral artery, which brings blood supply from the heart to the skull and brainstem. When misaligned, it creates a ripple effect down the spine, causing dysfunction and trauma in several forms.
“The atlas is a very sensitive area neurologically to the brain and spinal cord,” Clark said. “The atlas orthogonal is non-aggressive. It’s a gentle jet of air and not twisting or popping to correct and realign.
“People might be more sensitive from a car accident or their back is sore. Since it is the most sensitive neurological spot on the spine, this is a more gentle way of realignment.”
Because the atlas is vital in everyday function, manipulating its position must be done by a very delicate and precise method, Clark said. X-rays and three-dimensional analysis determine exactly how the atlas is displaced specifically for each unique patient.
The diagnosis uses a specific treatment protocol developed with the use of physics, math, and spinal biomechanics. With all the information in hand, Clark can then make an atlas correction using the atlas orthogonal percussion instrument to gently bring the atlas back into neutral or orthogonal position without any forceful jerking or twisting movements, he said.
On a side note, the business also offers Jujutsu classes. The Japanese martial arts discipline is a grappling system of close combat used defensively or offensively.
Clark said learning the self-defense form provided a sense of self-confidence and improved mental health. Chiropractics and Jujutsu don’t necessarily go hand in hand, he said.
But physical activity helps with flexibility, and cardio is a fine stress reliever in overall health conditions.