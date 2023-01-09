CLE ELUM—A two-alarm fire at the Chalet Motel on the 700 block of East First Street in Cle Elum could have been much worse, Clem Elum Fire Chief Erwin Mills said Monday morning.
The Cle Elum Fire Department responded to the blaze at the local motel around 2:55 a.m. on Jan. 5 to find the structure heavily engulfed and spreading quickly through the attic.
“The motel has a lot of people that take up residence there on a monthly or weekly basis. The owner said that it was fully occupied the week before,” Mills said. “Some of the guests had checked out, so we were fortunate that it wasn’t at full capacity.”
The 10-unit structure currently had five units occupied and nine people that were displaced as a result of the fire that was fully engaged by 3 a.m.
According to the Cle Elum/Roslyn Police Department, the fire department and police arrived on scene and evacuated the building prior to extinguishing the two-alarm blaze.
Only minor injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire.
“We only had one person that had minor singing to their hair and was transported,” Mills said.
Cle Elum Fire Department, as well as surrounding agencies from the Roslyn Fire Department, Fire District 6, Fire District 7, were able to contain and extinguish the blaze within an hour of arrival, Mills said, so surrounding homes were not compromised or threatened.
“The fire is still under investigation, but I would say it’s about a 45% loss, but I wasn’t able to determine how much of the attic space was compromised,” Mills said.