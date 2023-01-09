Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CLE ELUM—A two-alarm fire at the Chalet Motel on the 700 block of East First Street in Cle Elum could have been much worse, Clem Elum Fire Chief Erwin Mills said Monday morning.

The Cle Elum Fire Department responded to the blaze at the local motel around 2:55 a.m. on Jan. 5 to find the structure heavily engulfed and spreading quickly through the attic.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you