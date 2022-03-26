Cole Singer and the Warriors were hardly challenged in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference opener against Dayton/Waitsburg Saturday at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School.
Cle Elum-Roslyn of the West held the Wolfpack of the East hitless in a 21-0 four-inning mercy-rule win.
"Great pitching and hitting," Warriors coach Mike Halverson said. "We did exactly what we needed and should have done today. We competed every pitch, every play, every at-bat and played our butts off. We just kept telling ourselves every inning the score was 0-0."
Cle Elum-Roslyn (2-1 overall, 1-0 EWAC) led 13-0 in the home half of the first, scored five in the second and brought three across in the third with 16 hits against two errors.
Singer batted 3-for-4, scored three times and drove in three, Max Dearing went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, Caleb Bogart came up 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and scored three times, and Trey Tolen-Chave finished 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
Joel Kelly walked and tripled in three runners, Dominick Johnson walked, scored twice and sprang two more, and Philip Mosiman and Micah Narte both drove in two.
Bogart pitched two innings for the win as he walked one and struck out five, and Narte fanned one in the next two frames as Dayton/Waitsburg (0-3, 0-1) surrenders a 22-2 run average through Saturday.
Next for the Warriors, averaging 12 runs to three allowed, is an EWAC doubleheader at River View scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in Finley.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 21, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 0
Saturday at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School
DAW 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 9
CER (13) 5 3 x — 21 16 2
BATTING — 2B: Caleb Bogart, Trey Tolen-Chave, Dominick Johnson, Max Dearing; 3B: Joel Kelly. PITCHING — Cle Elum-Roslyn: Bogart 2 IP, BB, 5 K; Micah Narte 2 IP, K.