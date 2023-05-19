...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL
10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies...
Washington Department of Ecology Eastern Regional Office
Washington Department of Ecology Central Regional Office
Benton Clean Air Agency
Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency
An Air Quality Alert has been issued through 10 AM PDT Saturday May
20 for Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla
and Yakima counties due to residual wildfire smoke from Canada.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels are currently Moderate to Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups and are expected to slowly improve over the
next day.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions:
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive
persons should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity,
and follow tips for cleaner indoor air.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Clay Titus (19) leads off from second base against Goldendale in the Class 2B District 5 consolation quarterfinals on May 11 in Cle Elum.
Entering its second Class 2B state tournament in a row, the six-seed Cle Elum-Roslyn baseball team draws an opening-round contest with 11-seed Adna at noon Saturday at Mt. Spokane High School.
The winner will face third-seeded District 7 champion Jenkins of Chewelah (18-3 overall) — back from third in last year’s tournament — in the quarterfinals at a time to be determined on Saturday at Mt. Spokane.
“We have worked hard all year to get to this point,” Warriors coach Mike Halverson said. “We are excited to be in the tournament for the second season in a row. We know from here on out it’s win or go home.”
The tournament semifinals and finals on May 26-27 will be held at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (22-2) is 9-1 in its last 10 games after finishing third in District 5. The Warriors are aiming for their first quarterfinal appearance in 10 tries after getting to the first round of the Class 1A tournament in 1993.
Adna (16-7) took fourth out of District 4. The Pirates start their first state venture since 2019 and their 15th since 1987 after winning the Class 2B championship in 2015.
“All week we have been focused on cleaning up some things on defense and look forward to the opportunity to represent Cle Elum and Roslyn in the baseball state tournament,” Halverson said. “Getting back to state was a huge goal for us, now it’s time to compete for the 2B state title.”