CER baseball

Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Clay Titus (19) leads off from second base against Goldendale in the Class 2B District 5 consolation quarterfinals on May 11 in Cle Elum.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Entering its second Class 2B state tournament in a row, the six-seed Cle Elum-Roslyn baseball team draws an opening-round contest with 11-seed Adna at noon Saturday at Mt. Spokane High School.

The winner will face third-seeded District 7 champion Jenkins of Chewelah (18-3 overall) — back from third in last year’s tournament — in the quarterfinals at a time to be determined on Saturday at Mt. Spokane.


Tags

Recommended for you