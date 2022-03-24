If the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School baseball tean wants to challenge for the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West again, it's all about consistency.
The Warriors, back with Co-Player of the Year Caleb Bogart, first-team picks Joel Kelly and Max Dearing and second-team selection Cole Singer, can get right back where they want to be.
It came down to Cle Elum-Roslyn and Kittitas last year, and Goldendale is to be seen as the Timberwolves played nearby teams in a makeshift regional division due to COVID-19 precautions in the last two state playoff-less years.
"It could be us and Kittitas again at the end of the year," said second-year Warriors coach Mike Halverson, who spent two years as an assistant coach under Colby Sherrill. "That's our second-to-last series, it's going to be exciting and we're looking forward to it."
Bogart and Singer are captains this year as Bogart was voted by his teammates and Singer by his coaches because of "their extraordinary leadership by example, showing up, being on time and bringing others up."
"I remember when I came out my freshman year, we didn't get to play any games but we practiced for like two and a half weeks," said Bogart, a junior who shared the top honor with returning Kittitas senior Blake Catlin. "This year and last year have been a lot better."
Halverson has known Kelly and Bogart since they were freshmen and Dearing since eighth grade.
"Caleb and Joel were around the last year I was the assistant coach, and Max and Cole have been around since last year," Halverson said. "We're really just working on a culture shift and building the program long-term, something these guys will be proud to come back to after they graduate."
Halverson finally talked Singer, who's been a great help in center field, into playing on the diamond last year.
"This is probably the first sport that I've had such a detailed and planned-out practice," said Singer, a senior who's also been a wide receiver/cornerback and basketball guard.
Eighth-graders Micah Narte, Koen Stagner, Sam Dearing and Tristan Bogart are called up this spring.
"I think all these guys have taken them under their wing and welcomed them, and now you won't even know who's an eighth-grader and who's a freshman and all that," Halverson said.
The Warriors held a fundraiser in November 2021 to help redo the batting cages, repaint the dugouts and fix up the field with community support and donors helping to spruce up a ballpark they're proud to come out to as it gets nicer over the years.
"Baseball's one sport that it's really tough to come out and be in shape and ready to go in just two weeks with your arm and everything," Halverson said. "We're trying to put together an offseason program where they're able to play catch and do some stuff so the shock on the body is not as drastic as it could be if they're doing some throwing and baseball work two or three times a week for three or four months leading up to the season."
Kittitas will have a lot to say about the West as Coach of the Year Eric Sorenson, first-team picks Michael Towner (a senior), Hunter Smith and Conner Coles (juniors), Gabe Carlson (a sophomore) and honorable mention Colby Morris (a senior) are also back.
"We're working harder, that's for sure," said Kelly, a junior. "We've got a structured plan for every single day, and it makes things a lot easier on us because we know what we're going to do, we know what we have to do and we go out there and do it."
The Warriors' EWAC opener against Dayton/Waitsburg (0-2) of the East, which fell 22-0 and 24-6 at Class 1B DeSales Catholic March 19 in Walla Walla, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Cle Elum.
"We're young — Cole's our only senior, so we're playing up four eighth-graders this year," Halverson said. "We all agree that we practice very hard every day and challenge ourselves and talk about accountability and just being in the moment and fighting and grinding together and being a family. We have three core covenants that we talk about: Pride, effort and commitment. We make a verbal commitment before we start practice every day so we can be here for each other for the next two hours focused on baseball and focused on the team, and it's our time to forget about school and anything else going on in life, and we're all here to work hard and commit to one another."
Cle Elum-Roslyn opened with a 3-1 loss March 12 at Class 2A Grandview before they beat Class 1A Cascade 12-8 at home March 17.
"When we start playing better teams, we're not going to get away with five errors and the mental mistakes we were making," Halverson said. "Since then, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we've been out here working hard and getting better and correcting those mistakes. It was awesome to see the bats show up because it saved us in the end, and we're excited to see how everything plays out on Saturday. Hopefully things come together and we play great offense and great defense and get off to a good start in league."
The Warriors last reached state in their Class 1A quarterfinal run in 2015, which was their first time past the first round in nine tries since they made the opening round in Class 1A in 1993.
"I feel like we've come together, especially from last year," said Max Dearing, a sophmore. "Last year it was a good year, but this year we're starting to look a little better with more fundamentals into it, and better as a team."
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN BASEBALL AT A GLANCE
CLASSIFICATION: WIAA Class 2B, Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West
COACH: Mike Halverson (Second season)
ALL-EWAC WEST RETURNERS: Caleb Bogart, jr. (Co-Player of the Year); Joel Kelly, jr. (First Team); Max Dearing, so. (First Team); Cole Singer, sr., (Second Team)
2022 RECORD: 1-1 overall
SCHEDULE
March 12 Cle Elum-Roslyn at Grandview L 3-1
March 17 Cascade at Cle Elum-Roslyn W 12-8
Saturday, March 26 Dayton-Waitsburg at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 29 Cle Elum-Roslyn at River View, 2 p.m./4 p.m., in Finley
Saturday, April 2 Warden at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 11 a.m./1 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5 Cle Elum-Roslyn at Kalama, 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 16 White Swan at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 11 a.m./1 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19 Wapato at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 3 p.m./5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26 Cle Elum-Roslyn at Highland, 3 p.m./5 p.m., in Cowiche
Saturday, April 30 Kittitas at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 11 a.m./1 p.m.
Friday, May 6 Cle Elum-Roslyn at Goldendale, 3 p.m./5 p.m.