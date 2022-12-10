Mac Williams (40), Luke Chafin (5), Caleb Bogart (3) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team enter Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in White Swan.
Nikole Anderson (20), Cara Coleman (23), Julie Hurley (22) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls' basketball team open Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West play at 6 p.m. Tuesday in White Swan.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Jett Favero (15) drives against Summit Classical Christian Saturday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cara Coleman (23) passes against Summit Classical Christian's Miah Forrest (12) Saturday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Nikole Anderson (20) boxes out against Summit Classical Christian's Kelsey Milojevich (14) Saturday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Jadison Wallick (30) shoots against Summit Classical Christian Saturday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
A 6.6-inch overnight snow accumulation could not keep the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School basketball boys' and girls' teams from blowing out first-year WIAA independent Summit Classical Christian (Bellevue) Saturday at Walter Strom Middle School.
The Warrior girls and boys welcomed their Archers counterparts, who will one day play in Class 1B, over Snoqualmie Pass to respective 62-0 and 86-26 runaways before their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West openers Tuesday in White Swan.
“Any time you go on the road in White Swan, it’s a whole new game,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn boys’ coach Eric Terrill, whose side's three-game win streak matches the girls'. “They have a great crowd, and they tend to play really well in their home gym.”
In the boys’ nightcap Saturday, the Warriors (4-1 overall) handed Summit Classical (3-1) its first loss for their widest margin of victory and their fourth win by at least 27 points.
“They’ve got some good basketball players,” Terrill said. “This is a first-year program, so I think our experience and our defense gave them problems tonight, kind of really got them out of their game playing our game. I was really proud: Our guys played solid defense all the way through, and the expectation’s there.”
Luke Chafin (18 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals), Joel Kelly (18 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks), Jett Favero (14 points, two rebounds and two steals) and Mac Williams (10 points, 12 rebounds) helped to build leads of 30-8 through a quarter, 53-12 at intermission and 71-22 through three.
The boys, averaging a 31-point scoring differential against non-conference opponents with a combined 11-8 record, are scheduled to see White Swan (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re back to work Monday,” Terrill said. “There’s no rest, we have big games coming up. We’re going to play a lot of big games, and we really expect guys to come ready to practice. There’s no secret formula: A lot of it, you’ve just got to work every day in practice and then show up and do the same work in the games.”
In the girls’ primer, Jadison Wallick (13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block) and Gwen Ellison (12 points, three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal) helped their Warriors (3-1) lead Summit Classical Christian (0-3) by 25, 42 and 46 through three quarters.
The girls also won by at least 19 points for the third time in a row as 6-foot, 2-inch Ellison and 5-foot-9 Wallick and Hurley went above the Archers, the tallest of whom is 5-foot-8 sophomore forward Ashley Harris. On defense, Ella Singer (four points, two rebounds and an assist) and Gracie Glondo (six points and two rebounds) came away with seven and six respective steals,
Next for the girls, playing to a 29-point average differential against non-league opponents with a 5-9 aggregate record, is a 6 p.m. contest with White Swan (1-1).