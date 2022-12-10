Support Local Journalism


A 6.6-inch overnight snow accumulation could not keep the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School basketball boys' and girls' teams from blowing out first-year WIAA independent Summit Classical Christian (Bellevue) Saturday at Walter Strom Middle School.

The Warrior girls and boys welcomed their Archers counterparts, who will one day play in Class 1B, over Snoqualmie Pass to respective 62-0 and 86-26 runaways before their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West openers Tuesday in White Swan.


