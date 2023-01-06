Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Luke Chafin and the No. 14 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West-leading Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team got out to their seventh win in their last eight Friday at Walter Strom Middle School.

The 6-foot, 3-inch senior guard’s 29 points on 13-of-21 shooting and 3-of-4 from 3-point range with four assists, a block, three rebounds and three steals led the Warriors in a 77-31 sprint.


Tags

Recommended for you