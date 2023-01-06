Luke Chafin and the No. 14 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West-leading Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team got out to their seventh win in their last eight Friday at Walter Strom Middle School.
The 6-foot, 3-inch senior guard’s 29 points on 13-of-21 shooting and 3-of-4 from 3-point range with four assists, a block, three rebounds and three steals led the Warriors in a 77-31 sprint.
Joel Kelly (13 points, 10 assists, a block, 12 rebounds and five steals) and Jett Favero (10 points, three assists and four steals) joined Chafin in double-figure scoring as Cle Elum-Roslyn (8-2 overall, 4-0 West) led 27-9 through a quarter, 50-20 at intermission and 66-20 through three.
The Timberwolves (2-4, 2-1) could not stretch their win streak to three as they became the Warriors’ fourth victim by at least 46 points.
Next for the Warriors, playing to a 32.1-point average scoring surplus, is a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday at Granger (0-9, 0-2).
Ellensburg 58, Ephrata 52
Friday in Ephrata
ELL 11 12 19 16—58
EPH 13 8 17 14—52
ELL—Emmett Fenz 25 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals; Gunner Fenz 9 points, 3 rebounds, assist, steal, block; Justus Schmidt 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks; Eli Lewis 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks; Garrett Loen 3 points, 2 rebounds, assist, 2 steals; Isaac Stueckle 3 points; Darius Andaya 3 points, 5 rebounds, assist; Josh Boast 3 points, 5 rebounds, assist; Cole Rogers 2 points, rebound. EPH (4-7, 0-3)—Cody Black 13, Hans Roberts 9, Travis Hendrick 8, Max Hewitt 7, Hayden Roberts 4, Cameron Zabala 4, Aidan Devine 4, Tucker Cobb 2, Jaxon Elliott.
NEXT: East Valley (4-5 overall, 1-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 25 Ellensburg (6-5, 2-2), 5:30 p.m. Saturday
White Swan 54, Kittitas 51
Friday in White Swan
Tyce Bare 4 rebounds; Josh Rosbach 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Conner Coles 6 rebounds, 2 assists, steal; Terry Huber 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Nathan Varnum 12 rebounds, steal; Carlos Villa 4 rebounds
NEXT: Mabton (4-8 overall, 2-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas (3-7, 2-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday