After its sixth win by at least 49 points this winter, the back-to-back West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team is into Friday’s Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Warriors (19-2 overall) whipped Warden (5-14) in an 85-36 home quarterfinal Tuesday and are scheduled to host East runner-up Tri-Cities Prep (15-6) at 6 p.m. at Walter Strom Middle School.


