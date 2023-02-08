Tristan Bogart (23), Kaiden-James Ellis (22), Caleb Bogart (3), Jett Favero (15), Mac Williams (40) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team won their 12th game in a row Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
The Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team's league trophy was on display Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School.
After its sixth win by at least 49 points this winter, the back-to-back West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team is into Friday’s Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Warriors (19-2 overall) whipped Warden (5-14) in an 85-36 home quarterfinal Tuesday and are scheduled to host East runner-up Tri-Cities Prep (15-6) at 6 p.m. at Walter Strom Middle School.
The victor reaches Feb. 18's EWAC championship at returning tournament medalist Columbia (Burbank) or Dayton/Waitsburg, from which both teams qualify for Class 2B State's Feb. 24-25 opening round.
"We love playing at home with the awesome school and community support that we get," Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Eric Terrill said. "Looking forward to the girls' game on Thursday at home as well."
In the girls' EWAC Tournament, the No. 10 West runner-up Warriors (16-4), winners of four in a row, are set to host 23-ranked East third-seed Tri-Cities Prep (12-6) in a 6 p.m. quarterfinal. The winner heads to a 6 p.m. semifinal Saturday at returning state first-place Warden or Goldendale.
Cle Elum-Roslyn's boys, on a 12-game streak, rank 11th as they outscore rivals by a 37.8-point average. Tri-Cities Prep, 17th in the state, gets by with a differential of 4.5.
The Warriors sent Warden to its fourth loss in its last five Tuesday with leads of 21-8 through a quarter, 48-13 at intermission and 73-23 through three.
Luke Chafin was Cle Elum-Roslyn's top scorer with 24 points, four assists, five rebounds and three steals as Joel Kelly (17 points, six assists, two blocks, 14 rebounds and a steal), Jett Favero (17 points, an assist, a rebound and four steals), Caleb Bogart (10 points, three rebounds and six steals) and Dominick Johnson (nine points, three assists, 11 rebounds and a steal) also scored in double figures.