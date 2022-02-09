Cle Elum-Roslyn junior guard Luke Chafin (5), junior forward Joel Kelly (11), junior guard Jett Favero (15), senior guard Cole Singer (10), senior center Gage Ellison (44) and the Warriors are winners of 11 in a row after finishing Walla Walla Valley Academy in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School.
Warriors junior guard Jett Favero (15), junior forward Joel Kelly (11) and senior guard Cole Singer (10) get back on defense in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal against Walla Walla Valley Academy Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
Warriors senior center Gage Ellison (44) boxes out against Walla Walla Valley Academy senior forward Brad Underhill (24) in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
Warriors junior guard Jett Favero (15) finishes a layup against Walla Walla Valley Academy junior guard Travis Lyford (22) in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
Warriors sophomore center Mac Williams (40) boxes out against Walla Walla Valley Academy senior guard/forward Owen Parks (3) in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
Walter Strom Middle School fans watch the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team's Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against Walla Walla Valley Academy Wednesday in Cle Elum.
Walter Strom Middle School fans watch the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team's Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against Walla Walla Valley Academy Wednesday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn junior guard Luke Chafin (5), junior forward Joel Kelly (11), junior guard Jett Favero (15), senior guard Cole Singer (10), senior center Gage Ellison (44) and the Warriors are winners of 11 in a row after finishing Walla Walla Valley Academy in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Warriors junior guard Jett Favero (15), junior forward Joel Kelly (11) and senior guard Cole Singer (10) get back on defense in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal against Walla Walla Valley Academy Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Warriors senior center Gage Ellison (44) boxes out against Walla Walla Valley Academy senior forward Brad Underhill (24) in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Warriors junior guard Jett Favero (15) finishes a layup against Walla Walla Valley Academy junior guard Travis Lyford (22) in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Warriors sophomore center Mac Williams (40) boxes out against Walla Walla Valley Academy senior guard/forward Owen Parks (3) in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Walter Strom Middle School fans watch the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team's Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against Walla Walla Valley Academy Wednesday in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Walter Strom Middle School fans watch the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team's Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against Walla Walla Valley Academy Wednesday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School's basketball boys are ready for Tri-Cities Prep in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
The top-seeded EWAC West champion Warriors (17-1 overall and 29-4 in 2021-22), winners of 11 in a row, are scheduled to host fourth seed Tri-Cities Prep of Pasco (12-8) at 6 p.m. Friday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
The Panthers ride a three-game streak after beating fifth-seeded White Swan 60-39 at home in the quarterfinals Wednesday, though the Warriors win by a 25.3-point average (68.1-42.8) to Tri-Cities Prep's 2.9 (49.1-46.2).
"We just have to watch a little film and see what they do, and hopefully execute a little better at the start of the game," said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Eric Terrill after his Warriors led eighth seed Walla Walla Valley Academy (7-10) of College Place 12-11 after a quarter in their 65-40 quarterfinal win Wednesday at Walter Strom.
Second-seeded East champion Columbia Burbank (19-1) will host third seed Mabton (14-8) at the same time Friday, and the semifinal winners will meet in the championship set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the higher remaining seed.
Cle Elum-Roslyn's one-two punch of 6-foot-6-inch senior center Gage Ellison (18 points on 8-of-14 shooting inside the arc with 11 rebounds) and 6-foot-5-inch junior forward Joel Kelly (17 points on 8-of-10 field goals, 14 boards and five assists for his ninth double-double in a row) was too much for Walla Walla Valley Academy. Luke Chafin, a 6-foot-2-inch junior guard, joined in for 10 points, four assists, two rebounds and both Warrior 3-pointers.
"If we win Friday, we'll have a whole week to get ready," Terrill said. "I think we'll be better Friday — It was the first playoff game, and we had a big crowd tonight."
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 65, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 40
Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum
WWV 11 6 8 15 — 40
CER 12 18 21 14 — 65
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (17-1): Gage Ellison 18, Joel Kelly 17, Luke Chafin 10, Jett Favero 6, Cole Singer 6, Caleb Bogart 2, Cash Najar 2, Max Dearing 2, Mac Williams 2. 3-pointers — 2 (Chafin 2). Totals 30 3-12 65.