Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With eight seniors, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team looks for its second Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West championship and Class 2B state appearance in a row.

The Warriors (2-1 overall) overwhelmed Class 1A Cascade of Leavenworth 83-43 Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School as West Player of the Year Joel Kelly, first-team selection Jett Favero, second-team pick Luke Chafin, Caleb Bogart, Cash Najar, Dominick Johnson, Tannen Graff and Trever Spear are into their fourth years with junior Mac Williams and sophomore Kaiden-James Ellis.


Tags

Recommended for you