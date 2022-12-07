...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in
the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse
Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima
Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the
Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may
also have dense freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Joel Kelly (11), Kaiden-James Ellis (22), Tannen Graff (21), Jett Favero (15), Cash Najar (4) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team head to River View for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Friday in Finley.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD file
Gracie Glondo (24), Gwen Ellison (44) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ basketball team hit the road for a 6 p.m. tipoff with River View Friday in Finley.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball coach Eric Terrill and Tannen Graff (21) strategize against Class 1A Cascade (Leavenworth) Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Joel Kelly (11) is a senior forward and the returning Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Player of the Year.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cash Najar (4), Joel Kelly (11), Kaiden-James Ellis (22) and Jett Favero (15) defend against Cascade (Leavenworth)'s Jaxson Groby Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School.
With eight seniors, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team looks for its second Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West championship and Class 2B state appearance in a row.
The Warriors (2-1 overall) overwhelmed Class 1A Cascade of Leavenworth 83-43 Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School as West Player of the Year Joel Kelly, first-team selection Jett Favero, second-team pick Luke Chafin, Caleb Bogart, Cash Najar, Dominick Johnson, Tannen Graff and Trever Spear are into their fourth years with junior Mac Williams and sophomore Kaiden-James Ellis.
Cole Singer made the second team and Gage Ellison received honorable mention before graduating following Cle Elum-Roslyn’s regional run — its first state qualification since its 2000-01 opening-round appearance — but the Warriors are deep in 2022-23.
“We had two guys out sick so we had a little smaller bench, which in some ways is nice because it gave everybody a little more play time,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Eric Terrill Tuesday. “We return three starters and a couple guys who contributed a bunch last year who kind of stepped into their role. We’re definitely an older team, but we have, like, 38 kids out this year, so we have three full teams in the high school.”
Columbia of the East survived the Warriors in the EWAC Tournament championship on the way to sixth in the state, and put them away again 76-59 Dec. 3 in Burbank.
“I think we’re playing good,” Terrill said. “Obviously we played Burbank, which is probably a top-five team in the state, and they were tough, which we expected. Obviously we had to go to their house, so we’ll hopefully meet them again in districts.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn led 23-10 through a quarter Tuesday, 48-20 at halftime and 64-37 through three, though 6-foot, 3-inch senior forward Kaston Dillon kept his Kodiaks (1-1) running with 23 points.
“I think tonight we kind of spread it out a little bit more depending on who we’re playing against and how they’re defending,” Terrill said. “We like to run through the paint at times, and we have a couple good-sized guys that can do it.”
Chafin, a 6-foot-3 guard, led with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Kelly, a 6-foot-5 forward (18 points, 23 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists), Favero, a 5-foot-10 guard (18 points), Graff (six points), Bogart (six points), Ellis (four points), Najar (four points, five rebounds) and Johnson (two points, 10 rebounds) lifted the Warriors to their most points since their 92-39 win Dec. 10, 2021, at the East’s River View in Finley.
As it happens, Cle Elum-Roslyn, which also gave up 43 or fewer points for the second time in four days and carries a 16.7-point average surplus, is a game at River View (1-2), also back from regionals, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Summit Classical Christian (Bellevue), an independent, is set to visit at 7:30 p.m. Saturday before the Warriors open West play Dec. 13 in White Swan and head to Kittitas Dec. 17 with a home rematch Jan. 21.
Class 1A championship runner-up King’s (Seattle) hosts Cle Elum-Roslyn Jan. 4, the Warriors head to Okanogan Jan. 13, and Class 1B Yakama National Tribal (Toppenish) comes to town Jan. 17.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gracie Glondo and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ basketball team are out to gain ground in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West.
The 5-foot, 7-inch freshman guard became a second-team talent as an eighth-grader in the Warriors’ 6-13 overall, 2-10 West campaign in 2021-22, and Isabelle Martin was named an honorable mention post/guard before graduating this spring.
Warden won the East and its first state championship as Mabton took the West and reached the first round, and Mabton is back with sophomore guard and Player of the Year Esmerelda Sanchez, first-team freshman guard Alana Zavala, second-team sophomore guard Keirrah Roettger and honorable mention junior guard Amy Moreno.
Into action with Glondo this winter come seniors Kaylin Aper and Nikole Anderson (guards), Julie Hurley and Rachael Bator (posts), juniors Ella Singer and Madison Aper (guards), sophomores Maddy Kretschman (a guard) and Gwen Ellison (a post), freshmen Cienna Smith (a guard) and Jadison Wallick (a post) and eighth-graders Cara Coleman (a guard) and Nellie Nicholls (a forward).
Ellison, 6-foot-2, led the Warriors (1-1 overall) with 12 points and three rebounds in a 43-28 win Dec. 3 at returning regional qualifier Columbia (Burbank) of the East.
Next for the Warriors is a game at River View of the East (0-3) scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Finley, before independent Summit Classical Christian (Bellevue) visits at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cle Elum-Roslyn opens West play at White Swan Dec. 13, Mabton comes to town Dec. 16 and hosts the Warriors Jan. 20, and Cle Elum-Roslyn heads to Kittitas Dec. 17 before the Jan. 21 home rematch.
Liberty Bell (Winthrop) visits Dec. 21 before Tonasket, back from Class 2B regionals, comes to town Dec. 22. The Warriors head to Okanogan, returning from third in Class 2B, Jan. 13, and Class 1B Yakama Nation Tribal (Toppenish) visits Jan. 17.