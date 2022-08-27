Support Local Journalism


Leading the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team’s sizable freshman class by example this fall are All-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West talents Mason Hilberg, Clayton Titus and Mac Williams.

Mason Hilberg, a senior running back and defensive back where Titus and Williams are respective senior and junior offensive and defensive tackles, are three of six honorees who helped the Warriors to a crossover elimination game against East champion Columbia (Burbank) in 2021.

