Cash Najar and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team are into the win column.
The 6-foot, 180-pound senior quarterback threw a 25-yard first-quarter touchdown pass to JJ Beiter, ran 14 yards for another score in the second and found Mac Williams for nine yards and his third in a 54-22 home triumph over Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival White Swan Friday at Chuck Allen Field.
Sam Dearing’s 44-yard rushing score put the Warriors (1-5 overall, 1-1 EWAC West) on the board first in the opening frame, and he finished a drive in the red zone for his second end zone trip in the third. Mason Hilberg dashed 40 yards to pay dirt in the third and got there again from five yards in the fourth.
Cle Elum-Roslyn scored and allowed its fewest points of the fall and beat White Swan (1-6, 1-1) for the third year in a row.
Next for the Warriors is Homecoming against Highland (1-5, 0-2 after its 32-12 loss to Granger Friday in Cowiche) scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 14.
Friday’s win was Cle Elum-Roslyn’s first since it beat the Scotties 48-0 Oct. 29, 2021.
Goldendale 20,
Kittitas/Thorp 14Friday in Goldendale
NEXT: Granger (3-3 overall, 1-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas/Thorp (3-3, 1-1), 6 p.m. Oct. 13
Wenatchee 37,
Ellensburg 9Friday at Moses Lake Lions Field
NEXT: Othello (5-1 overall, 4-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ellensburg (3-3, 2-1), 7 p.m. Oct. 14