CER football

Cle Elum-Roslyn senior quarterback Cash Najar (9) looks for a receiver against White Swan Friday at Chuck Allen Field.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cash Najar and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team are into the win column.

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior quarterback threw a 25-yard first-quarter touchdown pass to JJ Beiter, ran 14 yards for another score in the second and found Mac Williams for nine yards and his third in a 54-22 home triumph over Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival White Swan Friday at Chuck Allen Field.

Tags

Recommended for you