Cle Elum-Roslyn football whips White Swan on Senior Night By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 15, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cash Najar’s 19-yard quarterback sweep and Max Dearing’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, both to the right pylon in the span of a third-quarter minute, got the Warriors up and running against Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival White Swan on Senior Night Friday.The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team took an eight-point lead and shut the visiting Cougars out of the second half of a 30-12 win at Chuck Allen Field.Najar’s 34-yard pass to Cole Singer and Joe Ratkoviak’s point-after put the Warriors (3-4 overall, 2-3 EWAC) up 7-6 with 42 seconds left in the first, but White Swan (2-4, 2-4) came right back with a 23-yard touchdown pass and led 12-7 at intermission, where Cle Elum-Roslyn High honored its fall sports seniors in football, girls’ soccer, volleyball, cross country, cheer and the band, which performed John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” at halftime. Najar's run, Dearing's pick-six and Ratkoviak's extra point put the Warriors ahead 20-12 at 8:28 left in the third, Najar and Gage Ellison connected for an eight-yard touchdown pass, Ratkoviak split the uprights and Cle Elum-Roslyn led 27-12 at 6:25, and Ratkoviak put in a 24-yard field goal with 11:08 left in the evening.The Warriors, who also beat White Swan 42-16 on the road Feb. 27, played Taylor Swift's "22" in the postgame celebrations to honor the Class of 2022.Next for the Warriors is an EWAC game at Kittitas/Thorp (3-2, 2-1), which won 57-14 at Highland Thursday and which Cle Elum-Roslyn beat 21-0 on the road March 5, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 22. 