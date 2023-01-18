Support Local Journalism


The Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West-leading Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are heading into a critical road trip Friday.

The No. 7 Warrior girls (12-3 overall, 6-1 West), winners of seven of their last eight, and the No. 12 boys (13-2, 7-0), on a six-game streak, can pull away farther from the second-place Mabton girls (ranked 16th at 11-5, 6-2) and boys (7-9, 5-2) in a 6 p.m. doubleheader.


