Julie Hurley (22), Gracie Glondo (24), Nikole Anderson (20), Nellie Nicholls (12) and the No. 13 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ basketball team ride a five-game win streak to top-ranked Okanogan Friday.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Mac Williams (40), Kaiden-James Ellis (22), Jett Favero (15), Joel Kelly, Cash Najar (4) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team take a three-game win streak to Okanogan Friday.
It’s a bright new year on the Warrior Country hardcourt.
With the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ 59-19 blowout of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Highland and the boys’ 93-19 whipping of the Scotties Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School, both Warrior teams lead their division races at the turn.
It’s been a bit since the girls’ 1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1984-85 and 1992-93 Class 1A championships and their last Class 1A first-round appearance in 2017-18, but they’re No. 13 in the WIAA’s Class 2B RPI Rankings in pursuit of their 15th state trip since 1980-81.
At the moment, the girls (10-2 overall, 5-1 West) lead 14th-ranked Mabton (9-5, 4-2) and 19th-ranked White Swan (8-4, 3-2) in the West while the No. 14 defending West champion boys (10-2, 6-0) pull away further from Mabton (5-9, 3-2) and Goldendale (3-5, 3-2).
“Our focus is on 1. Playing hard every night; 2. Playing one game at a time; 3. Playing together,” boys’ coach Eric Terrill said.
The boys won it all in Class 1A in 1958-59 and are well on their way to their second Class 2B regional appearance in a row in search of their first state trip since 2000-01 and their 12th since 1930-31.
In the girls’ early contest — their third win by at least 40 points — Gracie Glondo’s 18 points and Nellie Nicholls’ 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals helped to lead Highland (2-8, 0-4) 17-3 through a quarter, 30-5 at intermission and 47-12 through three.
The boys came away with their widest margin of victory as they jumped out 30-5 through a quarter against the Scotties (0-10, 0-4), 50-7 at the break and 76-13 through three.
Jett Favero (24 points, two assists, a rebound and two steals), Luke Chafin (19 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals), Joel Kelly (12 points, five assists, two blocks, eight rebounds and five steals), Dominick Johnson (12 points, four assists, nine rebounds and four steals), Mac Williams (11 points, a block and eight rebounds) and Caleb Bogart (10 points, three assists, five rebounds and seven steals) kept their crowd entertained.
Next for the girls, winners of five in a row and scoring to a 21.9-point average surplus, is a 6 p.m. contest Friday at No. 1 Okanogan (11-0), back from third in Class 2B. The boys, on a three-game streak and burying opponents by 36.3 points per game, see the Okanogan boys (6-4) at 7:30 p.m.