Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jessica Copp, Nellie Nicholls and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team emerged with the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference lead Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field.

The Warriors cleared the season's midway point with a 2-0 win over visiting No. 9 EWAC Tournament champion and Class 1B/2B third-place Highland, their fifth shutout in all and their sixth win in a row that snapped the Scotties' five-game streak.

Tags

Recommended for you