Kylie Jacobson (3), Riley Tax (15), Ava Hayes (16), Nellie Nicholls (19), Norah Nicholls (8), Jadison Wallick (25) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls' soccer team celebrate their 2-0 home win over Highland Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field.
Ella Singer (5) and Camren Kossow (7) race Highland's Anahi Lamas (11) to a loose ball Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Kylie Jacobson (3), Riley Tax (15), Ava Hayes (16), Nellie Nicholls (19), Norah Nicholls (8), Jadison Wallick (25) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls' soccer team celebrate their 2-0 home win over Highland Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field.
Jessica Copp, Nellie Nicholls and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team emerged with the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference lead Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field.
The Warriors cleared the season's midway point with a 2-0 win over visiting No. 9 EWAC Tournament champion and Class 1B/2B third-place Highland, their fifth shutout in all and their sixth win in a row that snapped the Scotties' five-game streak.
Jessica Copp, one in a sea of arms and legs in front of the Highland (7-2 overall, 6-1 EWAC) goal, scored in the 60th minute with the help of a cross from the right before Nellie Nicholls lifted a 74th-minute shot up and in from the left.
“It helps, if we do go on to qualify for state,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn assistant coach Paige Lawson, a midfielder in the Class of 2015. “It can push the girls like, ‘Hey, this is actually what state’s going to look like,’ and it helps kind of put that picture in their mind for the beginning of this season. ‘This is what a state game’s going to look like, this is what the competition’s going to look like for the rest of the season.’ That’s kind of how our first few games went: Higher, really skilled, good teams.”
The Warriors (7-3, 7-0) have cleaned up in the EWAC since falling 3-0 in their Sept. 6 opener at Class 1A Chelan, 6-2 Sept. 8 at home to Class 1A No. 19 Cascade and 1-0 Sept. 17 at Class 1B/2B No. 1 Okanogan.
“Our preseason games, the ones that we get to pick, we picked 1A schools to play against,” Lawson said. “We try to pick a higher level to help us out, for one, to see the girls’ skill level, their confidence and all that jazz on the field, and then it helps to push us a bit harder because Highland is one of our biggest rivals the last three years now.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn beat Highland for the second time in its last three tries, and the rematch is scheduled for the Oct. 27 regular-season finale in Cowiche. In the meantime, the Warriors head to Granger (2-7, 2-5 after a 6-0 loss at Warden Tuesday) for a 4 p.m. kick Oct. 11.
The Warriors beat the Spartans 11-0 Sept. 15 and have outscored them 31-1 in five head-to-head wins since March 12, 2020.