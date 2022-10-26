Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The No. 9 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team and its seven seniors have a shot at their first Eastern Washington Athletic Conference championship in their third Class 2B season Thursday.

With a win in their 6 p.m. regular-season finale at 10th-ranked defending medalist Highland (13-3 overall, 12-1 EWAC), the Warriors (13-3, 13-0), who have won 11 games in a row and their last eight by shutout this fall, would seal the season sweep after taking the first meeting 2-0 home Oct. 4 in Cle Elum.


Tags

Recommended for you