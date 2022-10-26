The No. 9 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team and its seven seniors have a shot at their first Eastern Washington Athletic Conference championship in their third Class 2B season Thursday.
With a win in their 6 p.m. regular-season finale at 10th-ranked defending medalist Highland (13-3 overall, 12-1 EWAC), the Warriors (13-3, 13-0), who have won 11 games in a row and their last eight by shutout this fall, would seal the season sweep after taking the first meeting 2-0 home Oct. 4 in Cle Elum.
With a loss, the Warriors and Scotties would share the crown.
Cle Elum-Roslyn can also beat Highland, which got away 2-1 in the 2021 EWAC Tournament final on the way to third at Class 1B/2B state where the Warriors reached the first round, for the third time in their last six tries.
The Scotties are winners of eight of their last 10 games as they carry 10 shutouts and six season sweeps.
In the meantime, Cle Elum-Roslyn collected its 11th clean sheet and sixth season sweep in a 10-0 senior night defeat of first-year program White Swan (1-14, 1-11) Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field.
The Warriors scored at least 10 goals for the third time and honored fourth-year stars Kylie Jacobson, Jessica Copp, Rachael Bator, Camren Kossow, Meadow Stone, Julie Hurley and Sarah Reay as Copp (who opened scoring in the 16th minute before she struck again in the 25th), Kossow (23rd), Monica Leers (25th and 49th), Danika Spencer (32nd), Ava Hayes (49th), Caroline Smith (53rd and 58th) and Hailee Hawk (61st) were all credited with at least a goal.
“I first started playing soccer when I was 5, and I have loved it ever since,” said Copp as each senior expressed gratitude. “I want to thank my family for being my biggest fans: Your support means the world to me. To all my coaches I’ve had throughout the years, thank you for pushing me to become the best player I can be, and for making me a better person on and off the field. Thank you Monica, Grace, Devyn, Rachael, Sarah and Mia for constantly reminding me how much I love this sport. I’ll forever be grateful to have been able to be a part of this team for the last four years. Love you all.”