Into November, the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference championship and Class 1B/2B State go Olivia Coder, Nellie Nicholls and the second seed Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team.

The Warriors eliminated third-seed Goldendale 6-0 in a 38-degree semifinal Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field, and they’ll hit the road for a 6 p.m. final Thursday at top-seed Highland in Cowiche.


