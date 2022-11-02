Into November, the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference championship and Class 1B/2B State go Olivia Coder, Nellie Nicholls and the second seed Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team.
The Warriors eliminated third-seed Goldendale 6-0 in a 38-degree semifinal Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field, and they’ll hit the road for a 6 p.m. final Thursday at top-seed Highland in Cowiche.
The regular-season co-champions qualified for the Class 1B/2B State tournament that begins Nov. 8-9 Tuesday as the Scotties (15-3 overall), back from fourth in the state, took a 5-0 home decision against fourth-seed Warden (7-9).
The Warriors (14-4) beat Highland 2-0 Oct. 4 in Cle Elum, but the Scotties took the Oct. 27 rematch 1-0 in Cowiche.
Camren Kossow, a Warriors senior keeper, said her coaches called her Oct. 27 performance at Highland the game of her life with 11 saves in 12 opportunities.
“It was an intense game,” Kossow said.
Cle Elum-Roslyn can also avenge last year’s 2-1 EWAC final loss at the Scotties, who will make their second state trip in a row and their sixth since they went fourth in Class 1A in 2008.
To get here, the Warriors sealed their 12th clean sheet of the fall and 12th win in their last 13 tries Tuesday. They’re into at least the first round of state for the second year in a row and the fifth since they got there in Class 1A in 2017.
“It was great,” said Coder, a sophomore who opened and closed scoring in the 28th and 75th minutes. “We definitely pushed our limits and challenged each other, and it’s really great.”
Nicholls struck in the 65th and 71st after Monica Leers (41st) and Eliana Coder (on a free kick in the 49th), and Cle Elum-Roslyn denied Goldendale its third win in its last five outings, its first state trip since 2019 and its fourth since 2017.
“It’s really exciting to get to go to State,” Nicholls said. “I’ve never gotten to before because I’m an eighth-grader, so it’s my first time going to state for any sport. We couldn’t have gotten the shots without our teammates, because they were the ones who helped us get open.”