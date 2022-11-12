Support Local Journalism


Monica Leers lifted her Class 1B/2B six seed Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team to its first-ever state tournament home win with a 54th-minute goal in a 29-degree wind chill Wednesday at Chuck Allen Field.

The junior dribbled a Grace Weeda pass into the top of the box and struck the back of 11-seed Davenport’s net in what became a 1-0 Warrior shutout and their 13th clean sheet before friends, family and fans, some of whom cheered around personal fire pits.


