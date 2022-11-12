Monica Leers (11), Jessica Copp (4) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team beat Davenport for their 13th shutout of the fall in Class 1B/2B State first-round action Wednesday at Chuck Allen Field.
Monica Leers (11) drives upfield against Davenport's Keira Katz (12) in Class 1B/2B State first-round action Wednesday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn fans brought signs and fire pits to the Warriors' Class 1B/2B State first-round game against Davenport Wednesday at Chuck Allen Field.
Cle Elum-Roslyn fans made signs in support of their Warrior girls' soccer team's Class 1B/2B State first-round game with Davenport Wednesday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.
Monica Leers lifted her Class 1B/2B six seed Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team to its first-ever state tournament home win with a 54th-minute goal in a 29-degree wind chill Wednesday at Chuck Allen Field.
The junior dribbled a Grace Weeda pass into the top of the box and struck the back of 11-seed Davenport’s net in what became a 1-0 Warrior shutout and their 13th clean sheet before friends, family and fans, some of whom cheered around personal fire pits.
“I think it’s really fun when there’s teams that challenge us and we can have a lot of opportunities to develop plays and take shots and actually work on our skills,” said Leers, who helped to lead counterattacks against the 2019 Class 1B/2B champion Gorillas (12-6-1 overall). “We’re really good at working as a team, and we’re excited for Round 2.”
The Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champion Warriors (16-4) harried Davenport senior keeper Lexi Cormier in the first half before Weeda, a junior celebrating her birthday, found Leers for the finisher, and her side sang “Happy Birthday to You” after the final whistle.
Cle Elum-Roslyn, in its fifth state appearance since it reached the Class 1A first round in 2017, is into its first quarterfinal against third seed Okanogan (17-1) scheduled for noon Saturday at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee.
The Central Washington League medalist, 2015 Class 1B/2B champion and returning quarterfinalist Bulldogs score to a 6-1 average as, since Okanogan escaped 1-0 Sept. 16 at Chuck Allen Field, the Warriors are 14-1 with 11 clean sheets to outscore rivals 4-1 this fall.
“We’re going to have practice Thursday and Friday, and we’re going to be inside because the ball moves faster,” Leers said. “We’re gonna be working on moving the ball quicker so when we play on turf we’ll be ready for Saturday.”