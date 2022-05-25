Dillon Pratt and Sergio Sanchez are in the chase through the WIAA Class 1B/2B Boys’ Golf State Championships’ first round Wednesday at Deer Park Golf Club.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School sophomores shot a respective 77 and 78, and trail only Orcas Island senior Burly Hildreth (72), Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame sophomore Dan Harrington (74) and Kalama senior Todd Tabor (75) into Thursday’s second round.
Jake Becht (114), a Cle Elum-Roslyn senior, stands 60th.
In the Class 1B/2B girls’ championships, Cle Elum-Roslyn freshman Norah Nicholls (115) tied for 25th Wednesday.
Second-round updates are available at wiaa.com/golfscores.aspx.
Ellensburg track and field sending 11 to Class 2A state Thursday
Ellensburg High School track and field’s girls and boys will be hard to miss in the Class 2A Track & Field State Championships as 11 qualifiers and three alternates prepare for the Thursday-Saturday meet at Mount Tahoma High in Tacoma.
For the girls, Carsyn Arlt won the 200-meter dash in a personal-record 25.83 seconds and ran to second in the 100 (PR, 12.42), then helped Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce and Isabel Montes-Salamanca finish first in the 400 relay (51.23) and the 800 relay (1:48.41) at the Central Washington Athletic Conference/Greater Spokane League Regionals May 20 in Ephrata.
Joyce also led the 400 (1:02.35), and Holly Fromherz claimed the 800 run (PR, 2:25.36) before coming up second in the 1,600 relay with Brooke Seim, Keira Jester and Kate Laurent (4:18.21).
Laurent went second in the 1,600 run (PR, 5:07.99) and the 3,200 (11:21.95), and Jocelyn Newschwander qualified third in the triple jump (PR, 34 feet, 6.5 inches).
Endya Hollis (400 relay), Seim (800 relay) and Child (1,600 relay) are available as alternates.
On the boys’ side, Josh Boast won the 110 hurdles (PR, 15.33) and qualified fourth in the long jump (PR, 20-4.5) as Chase Perez (fourth, 11.23) met the 100 dash’s state-qualifying standard and Richard Wellington qualified third in the javelin (PR, 162).
“We had some excellent performances at the regional meet,” Bulldogs coach John Arlt said. “Anytime you get into these qualifiers you know every athlete out there is going to battle to move on to the state championships, and these kids battled really well. The intensity and pressure surrounding this meet is at a whole new level for most of the kids, so it was great to see them respond so well. It was an impressive group of performances and they should all be proud of what they did: Whether they made it through to state or not they can all hold their heads high, they gave it their all.”
Ellensburg softball opens Class 2A first round against Shadle Park Friday
The 13-seed Bulldogs (13-11 overall) are scheduled to begin their first Class 2A state run since 2018 and their 13th since 2007 against fourth-seeded Greater Spokane League champion Shadle Park (20-2) at noon Friday at Carlon Park Field 2 in Selah.
The winner will see the five-seed Fife/12-seed Lakewood winner in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Saturday on the same field after the loser takes on the Fife/Lakewood loser in consolation there at 2 p.m., and the semifinals and final are set for Saturday.
Ellensburg, the 2018 state runner-up and a winner of three games in a row, seeks its first championship while the 2007 Class 4A medalist Highlanders, on an 18-game tear with 11 shutouts, are after their second.
Shadle Park outscores opponents by a 15-run average where the Bulldogs have three-run average separation in their favor.
Kittitas softball begins Class 2B state against Forks Friday
The nine-seed Coyotes (19-4 overall) enter a Class 2B first-round elimination game against eight-seed Forks (17-7) of the Pacific League at 10 a.m. Friday at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
The winner will advance to see top-seed Central League champion Adna (18-2) in a quarterfinal scheduled for 2 p.m. on Field 1, and the semifinals and final are set for Saturday.
Kittitas outruns its opponents by a 14-5 average while Forks wins by an 11-6 margin.