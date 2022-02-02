The Cle Elum-Roslyn and Kittitas wrestling teams carry on into the Class 1B/2B Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Championships scheduled for Saturday at Warden High School.
The top five finishers in each weight qualify for regionals.
"We've got lots of good seeds, and some ones and twos," Coyotes coach Connor Treat said. "We should have between four and seven going to state, but it all depends on how they wrestle."
The Warriors are also eager to impress.
"We've got three guys competing in that can make it a long way: Colin O'Cain, Devon Castleberry and Josiah Beiter," Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Ken Alford said.
O'Cain, a sophomore at 113, enters his three-wrestler bracket in the semifinals against Columbia Burbank sophomore Carter Katz (carrying a 10-8 record), and the winner will face Granger senior Oscar Alvarez (23-2) -- No. 1 in Class 1B/2B through Tuesday according to WashingtonWrestlingReport.com after winning a 2020 state title -- in the championship.
Castleberry, a freshman at 120, will start in the quarterfinals against Warden freshman Junior Santiago (9-11).
Finnegan Lutton, a sophomore at 126, opens in the quarterfinals against fifth-ranked Warden senior Cael Cox (25-4).
Colton Moore, a sophomore at 145, will see Highland junior Angel Garcia (7-5) in the first round, and the winner will face second-ranked Granger senior Lionel Castro (8-2) in the quarterfinals.
Beiter, a freshman at 160, will see Warden senior Nathan Mendez (11-11) in the quarterfinals, and the winner will face Kittitas junior Thomas Sheeley (12-7) in the semifinals.
For the Coyotes at 120, freshman Robert Amaro (9-10) opens the quarterfinals against Warden sophomore Jose Arriaga (8-17), and the winner will face fifth-ranked Granger sophomore Adrian Alvarez (17-8) in the semifinals. Adrian Gallegos, a junior (5-10), will start against Highland freshman Yahir Salazar (8-4) in the quarterfinals.
Tony Rios, a Coyotes senior (13-4) ranked second at 132, will open in the quarterfinals against White Swan freshman James Gibson (2-9), and at the same time fifth-ranked Jonathan Marin (16-7), a junior, will face Highland sophomore Yacir Perez (8-5).
Jonathan Jones (16-2), a junior up to No. 4 at 138, will await the winner of the quarterfinal match between Highland sophomore Ivan Rydberg (2-10) and Jones' junior teammate Wesley Martin (2-2) in the semifinals.
Brody Stewart (8-11), a sophomore at 145, will see Goldendale senior Blaise Payne (16-13) in the quarterfinals, at the same time that junior Josiah Skindzier (16-6) sees Goldendale junior Seth Lucatero (12-18).
Angel Villa (8-11), a freshman at 152, will see top-ranked Granger sophomore Cody Northwind (33-5) in the quarterfinals, the same round in which Simon Jones (10-9), a freshman, will see White Swan sophomore Dustin Eguirres (0-10).
Jordan Martin (4-11), a sophomore at 160, will open against Highland junior Salvador Gonzalez (8-6) in the quarterfinals, and the winner will face sixth-ranked White Swan junior Fabien Garduno (18-10) in the semifinals.
Hunter Smith (6-3), a junior at 170, will begin against Riverview junior Miguel Farias (11-8) in the semifinals.