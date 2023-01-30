Down the stretch in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West come the No. 11 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School and ninth-ranked Mabton High girls’ basketball teams.
With two regular-season ventures left, the Warriors (14-4 overall, 8-2 West) trail Mabton (14-5. 9-1) by a game for one of two top seeds in the Feb. 11 EWAC Tournament set to include the West and East’s respective best four.
Cle Elum-Roslyn split the season series with Mabton, plays to a 13.6-point average differential and heads to Highland (3-14, 0-10) for a 6 p.m. tip-off Tuesday in Cowiche before Kittitas (8-8, 5-5) comes to town for a 6 p.m. contest Feb. 3.
Up for Mabton, playing to an average differential of 19.5, is a trip to Goldendale (8-6, 5-4) Tuesday and a home game with Granger (3-14, 2-8) Thursday.
“Warrior power,” the Cle Elum-Roslyn faithful stomped and chanted as the Warriors season-swept Granger for their fourth win in their last five and their fifth decision by at least 30 points on Senior Night Saturday at Walter Strom Middle School.
Kaylin Aper, Rachael Bator, Nikole Anderson and Julie Hurley were the fourth-years celebrated between the final horn and the start of the boys’ game.
Gracie Glondo’s 14 points, two assists, block, nine rebounds and four steals, with Nellie Nicholls’ 10 points, two assists, two blocks, eight rebounds and steal, helped their side lead 12-9 after a quarter, 28-15 at halftime and 46-25 through three.