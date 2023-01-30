Support Local Journalism


Down the stretch in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West come the No. 11 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School and ninth-ranked Mabton High girls’ basketball teams.

With two regular-season ventures left, the Warriors (14-4 overall, 8-2 West) trail Mabton (14-5. 9-1) by a game for one of two top seeds in the Feb. 11 EWAC Tournament set to include the West and East’s respective best four.


