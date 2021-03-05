Led by a ferocious defense and a strong ground attack, Cle Elum-Roslyn High School dominated Kittitas High School at the point of attack in a 21-0 win Friday night.
A one-possession game through the first three quarters, the Warriors (2-0) rushed in two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take the decisive victory against the Coyotes (0-2) at Harding Field. More importantly, the Warriors held the Coyotes to just 31 total yards of offense.
“We’ve been doing well with conditioning,” senior tailback and linebacker Noah Dupleich said. “We could tell the other team was getting pretty run down. I was hyping them up, telling them we weren’t tired. Everyone was pretty fired up to just run them over.”
And the Warriors did run them over. Dupleich led the way with 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Tailback mate and fellow senior Conner Hilberg ran in another in the first quarter that gave the Warriors the lead after just one drive.
Through the air, the Warriors targeted senior Jacob DePue, who had his way in the Coyotes defensive backfield in the second half. The senior receiver caught four passes for 92 yards in the win.
But it was the Warriors defense that carried the day, constantly getting in the face of the Coyotes’ quarterbacks and bringing down ball carriers for huge losses. The senior-laden crew allowed just 0.79 yards per rushing attempt, and just three completions all game.
“It was a defensive game,” Warriors head coach Troy Hilberg said. “We would move the ball, move the ball and then shoot ourselves in the foot. We have some little things to clean up but for the most part I’m pretty happy with the effort and how we controlled the clock and the tempo for a good portion of the game.”
Hilberg’s seniors came up huge in Cle Elum-Roslyn’s second consecutive win to start the season, already more than it had in its last two seasons combined. After having a hard time in each of his first three seasons at the helm, Hilberg is excited that his seniors have a chance to play, and that they’re finally reaping the benefits of their hard work.
“For three years we struggled. We did. Seeing these kids, they keep coming back,” he said. “The fact they kept showing up and believing in us ... the fact that they just kept believing we could do it. And they know it. There’s a good vibe around them, they’re a family. It’s fun to be around.”
Dupleich, who has been a huge part of the Warriors’ success, credits a newfound confidence and mentality the team has brought this year after the long layoff between seasons.
“It just shows how we’ve come together,” he said. “Nothing has really changed except for the kids’ mentality. We’re really sticking together and working hard.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn’s win Friday night also meant just a little bit more to the local kids. With several players on each side knowing each other, and not many games played against teams in Kittitas County, Hilberg and his squad definitely felt like Friday’s game was a rivalry.
“We really wanted to get this one. I mean, we want to get every single one but this one was pretty special,” Dupleich said.