Joel Kelly is the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn boys’ top honoree as the Warrior and Kittitas boys and girls received yearly awards.
The 6-foot-5-inch junior forward was named Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Boys’ Basketball West Player of the Year. Kelly averages 15.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.9 blocks through 19 games and leads the Class 2B 12th seed Warriors (18-2 overall, 12-1 EWAC West) into regionals against 13th-seeded Northwest Christian (15-9) of the Northeast League scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Davis High School in Yakima.
Cle Elum-Roslyn beat Okanogan for its only state championship in Class 1A in 1958-59, and made its last first-round appearance in Class 1A in 2000-01.
Junior guard Jett Favero (9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game) joins Kelly on the first team, senior guard Cole Singer and junior guard Luke Chafin made the second team, and senior center Gage Ellison is an honorable mention.
Mabton’s Saul Arambul is the Coach of the Year, and Granger won the Sportsmanship award.
For the Warrior girls (6-13, 2-10), eighth-grade guard Gracie Glondo is a second -team pick and senior guard/post Isabelle Martin is an honorable mention as freshman guard Esmerelda Sanchez of West champion Mabton is the Player of the Year, Highland’s Matt James is the Coach of the Year and Goldendale won for Sportsmanship.
For the Kittitas boys (9-11, 5-7) and girls (4-16, 1-11), respectively, junior guard Josh Rosbach is a second-team selection and senior guards Michael Towner and Hannah Moore are honorable mentions.