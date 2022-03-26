Subscribe
The softball Warriors made quick work of Dayton/Waitsburg by mercy rule in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference premieres Saturday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn of the West took the opener 17-7 in five innings before shutting out the Wolfpack 15-0 in three innings in the closer.
Dayton/Waitsburg fell to 0-4 overall, 0-2 EWAC.
Next for the Warriors (2-1, 2-0) is an EWAC doubleheader at River View scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in Finley.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 17, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 7 (5 innings)
Saturday at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School
DAW 0 0 4 3 0 — 7 5 3
CER 1 0 7 6 3 — 17 13 4
BATTING — Paycie Duncan 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Ella Singer 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Zoi Romig 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; Rachael Bator 3-4, R, 2 RBI; Katie Wait 1-2, 2 R, BB; Zaili Romig R, RBI, 2 BB; Meadow Stone 1-2, 2 R, RBI, BB; Cameron Kossow 1-1, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB; Kaylin Aper 1-3, R, 2 RBI. PITCHING — Rachael Bator 5 IP, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, K.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 15, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 0 (3 innings)
DAW 0 0 0 — 0 1 0
CER 0 (14) 1 — 15 8 0
BATTING — Ella Singer 2 R, RBI, BB; Paycie Duncan 1-2, 2 R, 3 RBI; Zoi Romig 2-2, R, 4 RBI, BB; R. Rachael Bator 3-3, R, RBI; Meadow Stone R, BB; Zaili Romig 2 R, BB; Katie Wait R, BB; Gwen Ellison R, BB; Maddy Kretschman 1-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Tenia Denney 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI. PITCHING — Z. Romig 3 IP, H, 4 K.
