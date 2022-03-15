Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula is leaving the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District at the end of June. When she joined the district in 2019, she had no idea of the coming challenges she would face in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The hardest part about the pandemic were the things we could not control,” she said. “I think that was extremely challenging, not just for this community but our country.”
She described the reactions to the pandemic and the ever-changing rules as survival. The district had to bounce between in-person, remote learning and hybrid schedules, with the possibility of sudden change at any moment.
Kuss-Cybula announced her departure from the district in a press release March. 4, stating she would be taking the superintendent position at Oak Harbor Public Schools on July. 1.
“It has been a true honor and privilege to serve the students and families of this community. I am proud of the hard work we have accomplished over the course of these past few years, despite the obstacles we have had to overcome. We have incredibly talented and hardworking staff who care deeply about our students. This community will always hold a special place in my heart and I am grateful to have served as the superintendent of CERSD,” she said in the release.
Rolling with the punches thrown by the pandemic wasn’t the only thing Kuss-Cybula accomplished as superintendent. She said that because there were so many things out of the district’s control they started to focus on the things they could. They worked on early learning programs, and got a capital projects levy passed.
“Michelle has been the best superintendent I have had the privilege to work with. It is a loss to our district to have her move on, but I wish Michelle and Dan (her husband) great success. The next steps for our district will be to convene the board to initiate a new superintendent search as soon as possible,” said CERSD Board President Gar Hill in the press release.