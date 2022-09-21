Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team had it out with Highland for the right to second place behind Goldendale in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Tuesday.

Cle Elum-Roslyn gave up the first set but rallied to a 3-1 (23-25, 25-10, 28-26, 25-12) win, its second victory in a row and its third in its last four.

Tags

Recommended for you