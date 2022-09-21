The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team had it out with Highland for the right to second place behind Goldendale in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Tuesday.
Cle Elum-Roslyn gave up the first set but rallied to a 3-1 (23-25, 25-10, 28-26, 25-12) win, its second victory in a row and its third in its last four.
The Warriors also beat the Scotties (1-2 overall, 1-1 West) for the third time in their last four head-to-head, improved to 3-2, 2-1 and stayed close to the Timberwolves (5-1, 3-0), who sealed their third sweep in a row and their fourth of the fall Tuesday in Granger (5-1, 1-1).
Cle Elum-Roslyn and Highland tied the initial frame 21-21, 22-22 and 23-23 before the Scotties completed a two-point finishing run with a Cle Elum-Roslyn return that sailed long, but, in the second, the Warriors jumped out 13-3, 16-6 and 17-7 and put it away as Highland’s shallow return caught the middle of the net.
The third opened 2-2, 3-3 and 4-4 before the Scotties led 10-7 and forced a Cle Elum-Roslyn timeout, but the Warriors pulled even at 10-10 and 16-16. Highland inspired another Cle Elum-Roslyn regroup ahead 17-16, but the Warriors hung around 24-22, tied it 24-24, 25-25 and 26-26 and survived as one too many pairs of Scotties hands touched the ball at the end of Cle Elum-Roslyn’s two-point flourish.
“Part of the timeout is to get reset and getting in the right mind set,” Warriors coach Holly Fleshman said. “Most of the time if I call a timeout I have some specific adjustments I would like to make such as positioning, decision-making in a tight spot, and how to move on from mistakes when they happen, etc. I also always try to highlight the good things I’m seeing like hustle plays, and great swings.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn rode its momentum into the fourth and Highland had to think things over down 9-1, 15-5, 16-6 and 21-11.
“One of the most important things that can come out of a timeout is highlighting the good things we are doing and talking about how to apply those principles to other positions of future situations,” Fleshman said. “I want athletes to come out of a timeout feeling reset, focused, and energized to re-enter the game.”
Megan Conover kept the Warriors running with 12 assists, Dani Lindenfelser landed eight kills, Doris Simpson started the first set with seven back-to-back aces, Zaili Romig patrolled for four digs, Zoi Romig dealt three aces and 20 errorless serves, and Fleshman made special note of sophomore Marissa Higham’s multiple hustle plays in her varsity debut.
Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a game at White Swan (2-2, 1-1), which took a 3-1 home win over Kittitas (1-4, 0-2) Tuesday and which Cle Elum-Roslyn can take down for the third time in its last five tries, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27.