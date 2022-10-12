Support Local Journalism


Cross-county Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rivals Cle Elum-Roslyn High and Kittitas Secondary School volleyball teams went at it for the second time in this season’s home-and-away series Tuesday in Cle Elum, and the Warriors repeated their success from the first.

Cle Elum-Roslyn completed its first season sweep of the fall, won its third game in its last five outings, sealed its fourth shutout and kept the Coyotes from a second win in a row, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12.

