Kayliana Blackmore (6), Mira Presnell (9), Gabby Santos (12), Carly Schaenherr (7), Gilena Provaznik (8) and the Kittitas Secondary School volleyball team celebrate a point against Cle Elum-Roslyn Tuesday.
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Zoi Romig (11) fires against Kittitas Secondary School’s Gabby Santos (12) Tuesday.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Summer Isotalo (5), Doris Simpson (2), Hunter Beedle (3), Gwen Ellison (14) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball celebrate a point against Kittitas Tuesday.
Cross-county Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rivals Cle Elum-Roslyn High and Kittitas Secondary School volleyball teams went at it for the second time in this season’s home-and-away series Tuesday in Cle Elum, and the Warriors repeated their success from the first.
Cle Elum-Roslyn completed its first season sweep of the fall, won its third game in its last five outings, sealed its fourth shutout and kept the Coyotes from a second win in a row, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12.
The Warriors (7-4 overall, 5-3 EWAC West and third in the conference) blanked the Coyotes (2-9, 1-6) for the third time in their last four head-to-head and have split the last six meetings.
“In terms of focus when things get close, we go back to the basics: Serving, passing and communicating,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “Giving tough serves makes it difficult to set up their offense, and serving consistently assures we don’t give away free points. The team absolutely accomplished that, serving at a 96% accuracy rate and earning 13 aces. Giving great passes lets us set up our offense and keeps our setters from having to run all over the place to get balls up. When things get tight, we focus on getting into position and having good passing form. Communicating well assures we function as a unit and are able to back each other up in tough situations. Further, consistent communication creates trust between players and the best rallies happen when players trust one another and communicate what they see in the court.”
The Warriors opened the first set 5-0 before Kittitas and its coaches, reserves and traveling fans celebrated with an “Ace, baby,” as they landed a serve that the Warriors couldn’t return and forced a Cle Elum-Roslyn timeout trailing 17-12.
“Ace, ace, ace,” said the Warriors when they did it back.
The second set went without a timeout until Cle Elum-Roslyn led 16-9 and the Coyotes thought it over, and the third tied 2-2, 3-3, 4-4 and 5-5 until Kittitas took time trailing 8-5 and 21-12.
“One player I am incredibly proud of is Zaili Romig,” Fleshman said. “The sophomore stepped into the libero role for the first time tonight after an injury put Senior Ady Maletzke out of service. Zaili did an excellent job leading her team in the back row, passing consistently throughout the match and serving well. Her sister, Zoi Romig, also stepped up and played well, picking up tough tips and dumps on the net, earning four kills and accomplishing seven digs. Zoi was a star behind the serving line as well, earning seven aces and 13 points in serving runs. Gwen Ellison also dominated the serving line with 15 points in runs and three aces. On the net, Ellison had six kills. Freshman Cienna Smith got her first varsity minutes tonight and promptly had her first varsity kill as well after stepping in to support a team absence. Setters Megan Conover and Nicole Johnson each earned five assists and defended their side of the court well, stepping in to pick up tough balls and save difficult passes.”
Paige Danielle led the Coyotes with 13 digs and four aces, Gabby Santos came away with eight digs, four assists, a block and an ace, and Mira Presnell hustled for 12 digs and an assist.
“As far as aces, as a program we’ve put a lot of energy and focus this year on our serving and our serve receive,” Kittitas assistant coach Miranda Paul said. “We’ve seen major improvement from all the girls on their aggressive serves and also trying to locate and then focus on a weak spot in the oppositions passing rotation to maximize our points.”
Courtney Patteson (seven digs, two kills and two assists), Carly Schaenherr (six digs and three kills), Gilena Provaznik (four kills and four digs), Kayliana Blackmore (three digs and 1 1/2 blocks), Dakota Rivera (a kill) and Taylor Roberts (half a block) bolstered the Coyote effort.
The No. 24 Warriors chase their second season sweep of the fall as they’re scheduled to play at Highland (1-8, 1-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cowiche while White Swan (3-6, 2-5) visits Kittitas at 6:30 p.m.
Cle Elum-Roslyn can beat the Scotties for the second time in its last three tries, and the Coyotes look to take down the Cougars for the third time in their last six.