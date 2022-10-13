CLE ELUM — The goal is to be the hub of wellness in Cle Elum and Upper County with a combination of practitioners, retailers and events all in one space.
Five local wellness businesses in Upper County have been operating separately in and around the area. Now, they have set up shop together in the new Wellness Collective located in downtown Cle Elum.
“We’re excited to provide this new wellness space for the community,” said Jenn Nielsen, owner of Live Inspired Wellness. “We decided to combine our services to offer a wide variety of wellness options.
“Our mission as a collective is to offer holistic healing and connection through innovative and intuitive techniques such as energy, touch, nature and education.”
The Cle Elum Wellness Collective is ready to show off its operation on First Street and the public is invited to the grand opening Friday, which will feature a ribbon cutting, tours of the center, a raffle and refreshments.
The Cle Elum Wellness Collective businesses include:
• Live Inspired Wellness: provides Inspired Life Coaching, meaningful gatherings and educational workshops
• TruHealth Ayurveda: offers Inner Guidance Counseling, Pranic healing, Ayurvedic Health Assessments and Vedic Astrology
• Cle Elum Massage & Wellness: offers Custom Swedish Massage, CBD cream, Sugar Scrub & Hot Stone, and Reiki
• Geode Goddess: offers metaphysical and apothecary supplies, spiritual guidance and education, and crystals, rocks and minerals
• Eco Collective: features a whole line of earth-friendly, self-care products including skincare, hair care and wellness. The mission is to create routines that refresh and inspire you in your wellness journey.
TruHealth Ayurveda was selected for the 2022 Best of Cle Elum Award in the Holistic Medicine Practitioner category by the Cle Elum Award Program.
The Cle Elum Award Program identifies local companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and community.
“Ayurveda is a natural system of medicine that has been practiced for over 5,000 years, originating from India,” said Jodi Erickson, founder of TruHealth Ayurveda.
“Translated, it means the Science of Longevity, which focuses on finding the root cause of our symptoms, creating balance within the body and mind and maintaining that balance in order to thrive in life.”
TruHealth Ayurveda services include: Ayurvedic Health consultations, counseling, Vedic Astrology readings, Pranic healing, Aromatherapy and meditation training
Live Inspired Wellness owner Jen Nielsen helps people make transitions and adjustments toward a better quality of life changes, she said.
“I’m not a counselor, but more of a coach,” Nielsen said. “I help with spiritual, emotional and physical transitions, whether it’s changing jobs or transitions in life. I provide guidance and help with goal setting.”
Cle Elum Massage and Wellness owner and operator Jen Clark opened Cle Elum Massage and Wellness just over a year ago and has been practicing massage since 2016.
“I believe in a holistic approach to bodywork. My style blends technical training, intuitive touch, and gentle energy work,” she said. “My goal is to empower clients on their healing and self-care journeys, and offer solutions for discomforts through touch, conversation, and increased body awareness.”
Holly Mohr with the Geode Goddess focuses primarily on individual growth.
“We all have something that we are working on to better ourselves, yet we get lost in how to get there. I help with that,” she explained. “Whether through metaphysical supplies, one-on-one sessions, or through sharing stories of my own personal journey.”
Eco Collective founder Gen Fisher will be tabling at the grand opening. Eco Collective features a line of earth-friendly, self-care products including skincare, hair care and wellness.
“Our mission is to create routines that refresh and inspire you in your wellness journey, all while reducing plastic waste,” she said.