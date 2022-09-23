His name is synonymous with one of the most respected, well known artists of a generation.
The name means something, not just to the art community, but to the world in which John Ford Clymer’s work touched.
John Clymer, the grandson of John Ford Clymer, will be the first from the Clymer family to participate in the annual Rendezvous Fundraiser to support of the iconic Museum/Gallery on Pearl Street.
The 29th annual Rendezvous fundraiser will feature the Clymer family in force, including John, his wife and three sons, his brother, Dave Clymer, and his cousin, Sharry Ball Edwards, who is the grandniece of Doris Clymer.
“I’ve always wanted to be involved (with the fundraising), but never had the opportunity. To me his work is very important as is the museum in Ellensburg,” said Clymer, who is a Vice President, Strategic Support for Tukwila Financial Center in Seattle.
“I spent so much time with him in Ellensburg growing up. We were always very close and I want to be able to support his legacy and contribute anyway I can.”
The night will include a social hour cocktails and a buffet dinner at the Armory Hall at the Kittitas County Events Center. There will be both live and silent auctions where participants can bid on art, sports tickets, yoga sessions, restaurant vouchers and other business gift certificates.
Participation supports the Clymer Museum’s galleries and exhibitions, cultural programs, and restoration of the Ramsay Building’s second floor ballroom.
“Tickets are $65 dollars each and can be purchased at the Clymer Museum store or at the door,” board member Steve Breck said. “We really appreciate John Clymer and his family coming over to contribute to his family’s legacy.
“This is our big fundraiser of the year and it really drives the support throughout the year. The Armory holds between 22 and 23 tables and we anticipate to have that many. We expect this to be the biggest Rendezvous yet.”
The museum is dedicated to the works of John Ford Clymer, an award winning illustrator and painter that grew up and went to school in Ellensburg. The museum displays many of his finest paintings.
The Clymer museum celebrates and displays the creative and cultural vitality of the community and the artist of the Northwest.
“I have three boys - J.C., Jacob and Jonah — and I think it’s important that they know about their great-grandfather,” Clymer said. “I took my 10-year-old Jacob to a concert at the Gorge and we stopped by Ellensburg on our way back. I took him to the cemetery and showed him the house on Capital Avenue.
“When I was a kid he gave me a bunch of prints, so they’re really familiar with the work. I want to make sure my kids understand where their roots are and who their great grandfather was and his contributions with his art.”
Even if people aren’t interested in participating in the auctions, the 29th annual Rendezvous is still a nice meal and social hour and a good way to support the museum, Breck said.